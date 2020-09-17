SEBRING — With opportunities for fun and socializing with family and friends being so limited due to the coronavirus, it’s pretty exciting when one does pop up. Highlands Lakeside Theatre is keeping up with being creative in their fundraising activities offering up something new — a virtual pajama party!
The event will be held virtually (online) on Sept. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. HLT favorite Tony Toler (most recently seen as “Uncle Fester” in the Addams Family) will be the emcee. Don’t forget to wear your fancy party pajamas.
You can post a picture or a video on social media of how you are partying safely at home. You can post at #HLTPajamaBall. Don’t forget to tag them.
Some of the highlights are the “Virtual Wine Pull.” Everyone wins and tickets are just $15. You can claim your prize on Sept. 21 at their Wine Pull Drive Through.
You can “Name a Seat” and endow a theater chair with you name (your pet’s name, honor or celebrate someone) for $250. You are limited to two lines, with 20 characters per line.
There will be a ‘Live Auction’ at 8 p.m. where you can bid on custom made meal kits created by prize winning chefs Amy Freeze and Jessica Pleger. Your winning kit will include instructions, ingredients and the prized recipe. You can also pick up your kit on Sept. 21.
In addition, there will be entertainment from some of HLT’s actors. Those performing for you include Jillian Febres, Nelly Ford and Christopher Hayes.
You can tune in to the event for free. VIP tickets are very special and will greatly help the theater as this is a fundraising event. Tickets are just $55 and include a VIP Party Kit delivered to your door.
The kits include an exclusive Party Kit with decorations, snacks and martini ingredients. This will help you to set the stage for a great virtual party with your family and friends.
The event is sponsored by the Sebring Women’s Club, Kathleen Yahya, Schumacher Shuman, Nancy Fassler and Sharon Weatherhead with United Healthcare. HLT has lost a lot of money due to the need to reduce seating at their events as well as having to cancel one whole show this season.
Please consider helping them out so they can continue to offer Highlands County the high quality shows they consistently do.
The theater is in desperate need of your help. They are working diligently to create fun and safe activities so everyone can benefit.
An inexpensive way to help HLT is to purchase a membership. Adult memberships are $15 for an individual, $35 for a family and $50 for corporate. Visit https:highlandslakesidetheatre.org/general-information for a full list of benefits and how to join.
To learn more, please contact HLT at 863-382-2525 or email them at HLTSebring@gmail.com. HLT is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.
Here are the links for the events:
Tune in to: http://bit.ly/HLTYouTube
Virtual Wine Pull: https://bit.ly/HLTWinePull
Name a Seat: http://bit.ly/NameaSeatHLT