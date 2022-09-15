Highlands Lakeside Theatre hosted their favorite fall event, Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs, on Saturday evening Sept. 10. A chance to taste and vote for your favorite meatball, enjoy a flight of three unique martinis and stargazing in the moonlight always draws a good crowd.
“We moved the event back to HLT this year,” said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT executive director. “We are also bringing back the Wine Pull and the Heads & Tails Game. Another addition is a Silent Auction featuring two travel packages and one virtual cooking class with a Master Chef.”
A trip to the Napa Valley for wine tasting with a hot air balloon ride was one choice; the other trip was to New York for some fabulous Broadway shows.
“The twist with the auction is that there will be a ‘buy now’ option available instead of competing for the winning bid. It’s available for as many people as want to take it.”
Liz and Daniel Barber were reviewing the silent auction items and “just looking.”
The event is sponsored by Kathy Yahya, Jet Hansen, Nancy Fassler, Ted Bullens, Central Florida Pediatrics and Carole Schafmeister. General admission included three signature martinis. Each year the event offers different versions of the original martini.
Sugar Sand Distillery hosted the VIP Lounge and those with a VIP ticket receive an additional specially designed martini for the event.
The evening martini lineup included a Grapefruit Basil martini, the Sarono Sour and the Pink Moon.
Greg and Vicki Norton were VIP’s who attended. “We like supporting the theater. This is our second year and we’re bringing new friends here.”
“We have five chefs signed up: Amy Freeze (Gourmet Everyday), Lily’s and Mojo’s, Kayla Smith (Kayla’s Kitchen), Leah Springman (Faded Bistro), Laura Wade (Diving Girl Diner) and Jack Lyons (Hands for the Homeless).
The entries included: apple, bacon and maple meatballs (Lily’s and Mojo’s); blackberry Jalapeno meatballs (Gourmet Everyday); bacon and parmesan meatballs crusted in panko with a tomato fondue (Faded Bistro); Kefta Middle Eastern meatballs with a sauce of roasted peppers and tomatoes; Asian meatballs with pickled veggies and sesame with a fried pork skin topping (Kayla’s Kitchen) and hula girl meatball with a pineapple sweet sauce and special spices (Diving Girl Diner).
“Amy Freeze has been with us every year. Faded Bistro won both the People’s Choice and the Judges Choice awards last year. The Diving Girl Diner is new and is co-owned by Laura Wade, one of our own here at HLT.”
Attendees could vote for the People’s Choice winner and were encouraged to buy extra votes to support and cheer on their favorite chefs. After the votes were counted, the winner received two First Nighters season ticket packages at HLT. The Judge’s Choice winner was chosen by a team of three judges in a blind tasting. Both winners took home $500.
The Judge’s Choice winner was Kayla and Mike Smith of Kayla’s Kitchen. The People’s Choice winner was Laura and Eric Wade with Diving Girl Diner.
Guests could mingle with friends, enjoy sipping some Signature martinis, dance outside on the deck of Frank’s, stargaze at the moon or just relax and enjoy the event.
Be sure to check HLT’s website at https://highlandslakesidetheatre.org/ for all of their great plays and events.