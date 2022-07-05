SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre held its annual Patriotic Revue on Monday, July 4. Shows were held every hour from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The 11 a.m. show was quite full with well over 120 attendees enjoying the free presentation to honor our country and our veterans and to celebrate our freedom.
Here are a few fun facts about July 4th:
— President Calvin Coolidge was born on July 4th while Presidents Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and James Monroe died on that date.
- The stars on the original version of the American flag were arranged in a circle. This design was to show that all of the original 13 colonies were treated as equals.
- It wasn’t until 1870 that July 4 was declared a national holiday by Congress, almost 100 years after the Declaration of Independence.
This event, while free to attend, is a major fundraiser for the theater. Donations, a raffle and food and beverage sales help raise funds for their scholarships. These scholarships are for kids, college students and adults which helps them access theater related education.
The program was an entertaining mix of patriotic songs mainly by scholarship recipients, directed by Pete Pollard. These young people are not new to the theater, they are already veterans of the stage and very talented.
Lyric Moore, a recent scholarship recipient, welcomed guests to the event.
Vocalists included Lizz Jones, Kaitlyn Jones, Mattie Bond, Jordan Thomforde, Larissa Meagher, Aslan Smith and Mariah Alvarez. Songs included the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America” and others.
Friends Eileen Smith, Sheri Spangler and June Jackson attended the event dressed in their patriotic best.
Susan Accorsi and Betty Roepstorff greeted friends Sandy and Paul Hinman at the event.
“We are so blessed to have so much talent here in Highlands County,” said Accosi.
The songs of the various military groups, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard were played and veterans were encouraged to stand and be recognized.
After the show attendees could purchase hot dog or brat lunches which included chips and Cole slaw. Food was donated by Phil and Mae Lee Gilroy of Mae Lee’s Deli and Bob and Tiffany Cadzow of Faded Bistro. Cold soda and adult beverages were also offered in Anthony’s Lounge.
The program helped get everyone energized and in the mood to celebrate our independence and to thank our local veterans for their service and dedication to their country.
HLT’s next performance is ‘Shrek the Musical’ which will run from Aug. 19– Sept. 4. For more information and ticket sales, please visit their website at www.highlandlakesidetheatre.org or call 863-382-2525.