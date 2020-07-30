In our ‘new normal’ masks are not only a necessity for our safety, they have now become an opportunity to express yourself, as well as being a fashion statement. The variety, colors, styles of masks was a show in itself at the Mask-A-Rade on Saturday evening, July 25t at Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT).
Fundraisers are so important right now as many businesses have had to close for months due to COVID-19. HLT is a non-profit and re-opening with reduced capacity has been very difficult for them financially. The ticket sales for this event were limited to allow for social distancing.
People were able to spread out in Anthony’s Lounge, live entertainment was enjoyed out on Frank’s deck overlooking the beautiful sunset on Lake Jackson with the live performance sets in the Thakkar Pavilion. A table full of various gift baskets lined a table in the Lounge area. Golf and spa packages as well as jewelry and other items were up for bid.
Everyone was welcomed into the Thakkar Pavilion by Master of Ceremonies, Larry Moore with Moore Performing Arts. “We’re all here for an evening full of excitement, entertainment and fundraising. We really need your donations and bids.”
The live performances on the McCollum stage included talented HLT vocalists including Dawn Smith, Tony Tolar, Hannah Summer, Cassady Hitt, Amanda Mercer, Paolo Pineda, Patty Young, Anna Schmidt, Tracy Schucknecht, Larissa Meagher, Marcus Conerly, Aslan Smith and Larry McCandless.
Moore was the emcee for the first set of performances; Rodger Smith hosted the second set.
The decorated masks were also voted on for the People’s Choice Award at the end of the evening. The prizes were provided by the HLT Foundation. Two people were chosen to receive $25 gift certificates to 18 East and Blue Lagoon.
“You can purchase colored clothespins so you can vote for the People’s Choice Mask winner. Just clip them onto the person with the mask you like the best!
“Now I really like the Mahi bites at 18 East, so you need to vote for me! Please spend your dollars,” laughed Moore.
HLT is holding a Car Reverse Raffle. The car was donated by Larry and Rachel Moore. It is a 2013 Mini Cooper S, 93,000 miles, 2 door, black with white stripes, automatic with sport drive. It comes with a Carfax report provided by McPhail’s Auto and an inspection report from Yarborough Tires.
They will sell a maximum of 250 tickets at $50 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. The winner will be announced at the theater on Nov. 8 at 7:15 p.m.
With a reverse raffle, the first ticket pulled is not the winner; the last ticket left is the winner. Tickets will be eliminated at performances in August, September, October and November.
Many people took the decorated masks seriously making them contenders for the prizes. Josh and Leigh Anne Bemis were masked with Leigh also matching her attire to her mask. Jamie Smith matched her red and yellow flowered mask to her sunny yellow dress.
Ron Cathey wore an elegant bunny mask while Bernadette Johnson and Janet Waldron also wore elaborately decorated masks.
The People’s Choice Mask winners announced at the end of the evening were Larissa Meagher and Ron Cathey.
The evening was filled with wonderful and supportive people with plenty of opportunities to donate to a great cause. Music, great cocktails, a fun photo spot and entertainment made it a fun event for everyone, something we all need during these trying times.
Be sure to get your tickets for the next main performance, “The Adams Family.” The show runs from Aug. 23-Sept. 6. For more information, please visit their website or call the box office at 863-382-2525.