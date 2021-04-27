SEBRING — It truly ‘takes a village’ to create the fabulous performances on stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT). Hundreds of people donate their never-ending energy and enthusiasm along with their valuable time to make sure everything is just right.
Some areas the volunteers work in are ticket sales, box office, marketing, events, stage crew, props and sets, wardrobe, bartenders, membership, housekeeping, lighting, sound and so much more. Many of these people you never see, but their hard work makes HLT successful.
Let’s not forget the talented actors, musicians and vocalists who bring the play to life. These talented volunteers are recognized at another special event, the Zenon Awards, usually held in October. Season ticket holders get to have their input on this group of awards.
Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar are huge long-time supporters of HLT. Their name is on the Thakkar Pavilion, an HLT building used for smaller performances and events.
The 2021 Thakkar Awards Volunteer Banquet was held on Saturday, April 24. These awards are voted on by the HLT membership Committee, however anyone can nominate someone.
This year’s nominees included RoseMarie Beringer, Dietrick Dierks, Kevin Hacker, Christi Hagen, Elianna Hagen, Kathy Helmer, Bob Jarvis, Becky Ludacer, Giovanni Rae, Kenneth Riberdy, Carole Schafmeister, Brady Spencer, Tom Staik and Laura Wade.
The event was held at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. A bountiful lunch of baked chicken (or vegetable entrée), potato salad, sweet Cole slaw and baked bean with two scoops of ice cream with cookies for desert.
“This is exciting as this is the time we recognize our volunteers who have committed so much to our theater,” said Membership Chairman Carole Schafmeister.
The next play at HLT is “Matilda” which begins in June. Entertainment was provided by some talented young ladies and included ‘Naughty’ (Kayla Clay), ‘Little Girl’ (Abby Amash) and ‘Bananaphone’ and ‘Feeling Good’ (Alysia Anders, Elianna Hagen, Hailey McDonough and Corin Smith).
The Adult Volunteer of the Year recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions and provided an exceptional level of support, commitment and leadership to the organization.
The Youth Volunteer of the Year distinguishes the volunteer under age 18 who has made significant non-performance contributions through volunteer service.
The Beth Norman Ambassador Award recognizes those who help to actively promote HLT’s name and mission among a variety of audiences through channels outside of regular marketing activities.
The Constant Contributor Award recognizes non-performance volunteers who are consistently here when there are activities and projects and can be counted on to provide steady reliable help.
The Rookie of the Year Award honors a new volunteer who has provided valuable insight and/or has played a key role in advancing or supporting HLT through their involvement in non-show related areas.
The award winners are: Rookie of the Year (Dietrich Dierks), Constant Contributor Ward (RoseMarie Beringer), Beth Norman Ambassador Award (Christi Hagen, Tracy Schkuknecht and Laura Wade), Youth Volunteer of the Year (Elianna Hagen) and Adult Volunteer of the Year (Becky Ludacre).
Service Awards were given out for years of service with HLT. There were two recipients with 45+ years: Sue McCollum and Frank Oberhausen.