SATURDAY — Would someone actually devise a plan to knock-off a bunch of relatives in order to gain a title? You’ll have to find out if Monty Navarro is successful in his devious attempt to become the Earl of Highhurst Castle.
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” will be performed on the Blackman Stage at Highlands Lakeside Theater from August 20 – September 5. It’s a hilarious musical-comedy that will leave you in stiches.
After the passing of his mother Monty finds out from her friend, Miss Shingle, that he is actually part of the D’Ysquith family and is eighth in line for the earldom.
Monty’s mind was on love, but now murder has been added into the equation. He devises a plan to get rid of all the D’Ysquith’s in his way. There are so many people in his path. Will his greed win, or will love, or maybe even both?
The talented cast, under the direction of Jen Westergom, includes Andrew Macbeth (as Monty Navarro), Marcus Conerly (as the D’Ysquith family), Margaret Macbeth (as Sibella Hallward), Larissa Meagher (as Pheobe D’Ysquith), Tracy Schucknecht (as Miss Shingle and Woman #4), Gary Johnson (as Copley and Man #1), Aslan Smith (as Inspector and Man #2), Tony Tolar (as Magistrate and Man #3), Mariah Alvarez (as Tour Guide and Woman #1), Dawn Smith (as Lady Eugenia and Woman #2) and Rilian Smith (as Miss Barley and Woman #3).
Marcus Conerly plays all members of the D’Ysquith family. His costume changes are many and require him to have his own dressing room as speed is of the essence to get into so many characters.
The costuming is masterful and definitely sets the scene in the Edwardian period.
“Monty wants the title of earl and has to get through all the D’Ysquith family members to get there. He wants to be the Earl of Highhurst Castle.
“I first saw this show during the Tony awards and loved it. It’s a smart, funny show. I knew if we ever did it here, I wanted to be part of it. The cast and Jen are awesome.”
“I play Pheobe D’Ysquith, a cousin of Monty,” said Larissa Meagher. “He meets me through his cousin. We fall in love. Eventually I find out about Sibella (Monty’s other girlfriend). It’s a great show and I love it!”
Dawn Smith plays Lady Eugenia. “She’s snooty, high society and has a great (not) relationship with her husband, Lord Adalbert. I’m featured in the second act. This is a very funny show and it’s fun to play Lady Eugenia.”
For more information and tickets, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org, call 863-382-2525 or visit the box office at 356 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.
Performance times: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2:30 p.m. matinee.