SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theater is pleased to present “A Streetcar Named Desire,” by playwright Tennessee Williams, on the Blackman stage from Jan.17 – Feb. 2.
Blanche DuBois is a Southern Belle caught in the midst of turbulence in post WWII and is played by Margaret Macbeth. She is seeking refuge from the ugliness and brutality that has become her norm in Laurel, Mississippi.
She mourns the loss of Belle Reve, her family home. With no family and no money, she travels to New Orleans where her estranged sister Stella and her husband Stanley live. Blanche is appalled that they are living in a cramped, run-down two room apartment in a noisy working class neighborhood.
Blanche is a fragile and neurotic young women who has a difficult time separating illusions from reality. She is desperately seeking a place of her own with a man who loves her.
“Blanche is such a challenging character in so many ways, and I wanted the opportunity to push myself as an actor,” said Margaret Macbeth (Blanche DuBois).
Stella is enamored with her husband Stanley. He takes care of her womanly needs including getting her pregnant. She will fight with him, but will also stand for him.
“I have not performed in a dramatic role before, but have been in many musicals over the past few years,” said Olivia Gallo (Stella Kowalski). “This role presented an exciting opportunity to challenge me personally.”
Please note that there are adult themes in this show including jealousy, conflict and sexuality may not suitable for those under 13 years of age.
The interrelationships between Blanche, Stella and Stanley as well as Blanche’s boyfriend Mitch, are volatile. No one is as they seem to be, especially Blanche.
“This is a more demanding role,” said Andrew Macbeth (Stanley Kowalski). “The show really focuses on Blanche. Stanley is a very domineering, overpowering male.”
“I tried out for this show because I wanted to test myself to see if I could go out of my comfort zone and do something I have not tried before,” said Aslan Smith (Mitch Mitchell).
The cast of this show is stellar with HLT veterans directing and in the lead roles. Laura Wade (director) and Suzanne Schilffarth (Assistant Director) lead the cast which includes Margaret Macbeth (Blanche DuBois), Olivia Gallo (Stella Kowalski), Andrew Macbeth (Stanley Kowalski) and Aslan Smith (Mitch Mitchell). In addition Jen Westergom is the technical director and Rodger Smith is the lighting director.
Actors in supporting roles include Daniel McFee (Steve Hubbell), Tanya Turner (Eunice Hubbell), Calvin Jones (Pablo Gonzalez), Kathy Helmer (Nurse), Art Harriman (Doctor), Jillian Febres (Mexican Woman), Jack Driscoll (Young Collector) and Tom Staik (Ensemble).
As the facade of illusions crumble and realities emerge, how will these four troubled, intricately intertwined people cope?
“This play made such an impact on me when I was in college,” said Wade. “It is a dream to be able to do it. Even though it has been around for many years, it’s still very dark and beautiful. It examines real humanity, both the good and bad.”
The season sponsors at Highlands Lakeside Theater are Dental Care of Mid Florida and McPhail’s Auto Sales.
Performances are on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 730 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at the Box Office at 356 West Center Avenue in Sebring, by calling 863-382-2525.