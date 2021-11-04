SEBRING — What a treat it is for Highlands County that ‘Young Frankenstein’ is coming to the stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre from Nov. 5 to Nov. 21.
“Zany silliness… There are darts of wit in unexpected places, as well as a bawdy delight in some truly awful double-entendres.” (Evening Standard, from HLT)
This wickedly inspiring re-imagining legend of the Frankenstein family is the story of the bright young Frankenstein (played by Jordan Thomfohrde). He pronounces his name as Fronk-n-steen and travels to Transylvania to settle his family’s estate.
With the assistance of Igor and Inga, he is coerced into completing the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse back to life. He is stunned and excited when he exclaims, ‘It’s alive!” Note that some material may not be appropriate for those under age 13.
“My wife and I saw the original production on Broadway and I’ve wanted to bring it to HLT ever since,” said director Peter Pollard. “There are so many laugh lines in the show that you almost have to see it more than once to catch them all. The script is so incredibly funny, very irreverent and Mel Brooks at his best.”
The talented cast Includes Jordan Thomfohrde (Frederick Frankenstein), Nicholas Hunt (the monster), Valentine Crow (Igor), Emily Angell (Inga), Mariah Alvarez (Elizabeth), Tammie Pollard (Frau Blucher), Larry McCandless (Inspector Kemp), Bill Farmer (Harold), Jonatan Cruz-Rivera (Victor Von Frankenstein), Ashur Ferrao (Ziggy), Dean Lundy (Mr. Hilltop), Joshua Camino (Telegraph Boy), Evan Dressel (Shoeshine Boy/Werewolf), Jeff Schoop / Andrew Macbeth (Dracula) and Nicole Brand (Shadow Dancer).
“This is my first time on stage at HLT,” said Jordan Thomfohrde (who plays Frederick Frankenstein). “I recently moved here from Ft. Lauderdale and did musical theater there. This is my first lead; I’m usually the comic relief.
“Frederick is a ticking time bomb of stress. He hates the Frankenstein name. He only goes to Transylvania with the intent of settling the family estate and getting his money. He slowly falls into the Frankenstein madness and is prodded by Igor and Inga to recreate the impossible.”
Nicholas Hunt plays ‘the monster.’
“I am the monster! I was on stage before in Fiddler on the Roof. This is a new challenge. Pete remembered me from the play. It’s been a lot of fun. The challenge of the character has brought me out of my shell. It’s just what I needed.”
“I’ve worked on several shows at HLT,” said choreographer Jenny Rowe. “I took a break for a while as it’s been eight years. I’m very excited to be surrounded by such talented people. I love Mel Brooks’ comedy. The play speaks to the original movie. I’ve worked with Pete before. He has such a strong vision and likes to explore and then puts it all together perfectly.”
In addition to all the character actors, there is a talented ensemble group and other dedicated directors and assistants who help bring the play to life with their talents.
Young Frankenstein runs from Nov. 5 – Nov. 21. Show times are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m.
For tickets, please call 863-382-2525, go online to www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or visit the box office at 356 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.