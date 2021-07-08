SEBRING — The stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre was decorated in red, white and blue flags and large stars to create a festive patriotic theme as a background for their July 4th Patriotic Revue on Sunday.
Shows were held every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There was no charge to attend and enjoy the upbeat show, co-directed by two talented young men, Aslan Smith and Tony Toler. Larissa Meagher, another talented young HLT veteran, handled the stage lighting.
June Jackson and her friend Sheri Spangler were decked out in patriotic colors. “We’re here to enjoy the show, maybe play some cards and possibly watch the fireworks later.” Both of their husbands were in the military.
Paul and Sandy Hinman were there with friend Nadine Tedstone. Paul is an Army and Vietnam veteran.
Toler opened the show welcoming everyone and wishing them a happy July 4th. He explained that all monies collected would go towards their scholarships. The Scholarship Committee consists of Tammie Pollard, RoseMarie Beringer, Sydney Hitt, Rachel Moore and Kathy Hunt.
“We have so many talented youth here in Highlands County that come through our theater,” said Toler. “Our scholarships help them get into programs and colleges that focus on the theater arts. All donations and food and drink purchases today goes towards helping them out.”
The July 4th Revue began with the cast ensemble leading the Pledge of Allegiance and everyone singing the National Anthem.
Soloists included Maddie Bond (American Heart), Hailey McDonough (God Bless America) and America the Beautiful (Pete Pollard).
“You all don’t think with Tony and Aslan on stage you’re not gonna get some rock ‘n roll, do you?” said Toler. The duo performed a fun rocking rendition of “Fortunate Sun” that had everyone clapping to the music.
There was a moving Military Branch Anthems and Military Service Recognition. Attendees were asked to stand and be recognized when they heard their branch’s march played.
In addition to the soloists, ensemble performers included Elianna Hagen, Corin Smith, Aiden Curbelo and Gio Rae.
The show ended with everyone signing “God Bless the USA.” The cast received a well-deserved standing ovation.
Before or after the show you could purchase hot dogs, bratwurst, chips, candy, beer and wine, adult mixed drinks and even apple pie. There was plenty of room inside Anthony’s Lounge to enjoy your meal or outside at Frank’s Place overlooking Lake Jackson.
HLT’s next regular show is ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.’ It’s a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs.
Performance dates are Aug. 20 through Sept. 5.
For more information or tickets, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.