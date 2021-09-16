Highlands Lakeside Theater is presenting a special performance on Sept. 17-19. The original play, ‘Liv After Death’, was written by Laura Byron Wade and directed by Tom Staik.
This is a very funny comedy about the loud, Italian Esposito family. They reside in upstate New York and laugh their way through a number of challenging family events, such as divorce, loss and mother-daughter relationships.
The family is working their way through the loss of patriarch, Nicky Esposito and his untimely death. The survivors are trying to figure out how to cope with the shock of loss and pick up the pieces of their life.
The play takes place in a very remote cabin where Liv, Nicky’s wife, seeks comfort and closure. She works through her issues with Donna, who is a medium, helping her cope and seek understanding.
When Liv’s adult daughters come home for the funeral, their own personal problems jump to the forefront and end up becoming the topic of dinner conversation. This is not your typical Italian family.
“Liv After Death is a laugh-out-loud comedy that may also make you shed a tear before it’s over.”
Besides the talented writer and director, the cast includes, Laurie Yates Simmons (Liv), Marcia Ward (Nonna), Cassady Hitt (Sophia), Julia Laframboise (Georgie), Kevin Hacker (Nicky), Daniel McFee (Jimmy), Linda Hacker (Donna), Scott Dressel (Vito) and Allan Grosman (Anthony).
This play is very special as it is this year’s entry into the prestigious Florida Theater Conference Competition which will be held in November of 2021. You don’t want to miss this limited showing.
To order tickets, please call the box office at 863-382-2525 or visit highlandslakesidetheatre.org.
Tickets are open seating at the Drs. Thakkar Pavilion and begin at $10 for adults and $8 for youth. The play many not be suitable for those under age 13. Please visit the website to verify show dates and times.