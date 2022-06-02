Grab yourself a cold beverage, put on your floppy sun hat and head out to the verandah. Enjoy meeting four unique ladies as they entertain you with their journey. They’ll eat, drink and laugh working their way through some challenging life changes.
Randa Covington (played by Dawn Smith) is an architect who finds herself without a job. She is a workaholic and thrives on perfection. As she realizes she has no life, she stresses out as she has no idea how to get back into the swing of things.
A recent widow, Dot Haigler (played by Christi Hagen), is still mourning the plans she and her husband had for an idyllic retirement. She is now all alone and is devastated and has no idea how to start a new life without a partner.
Marlafaye Mosley (played by Laura Wade) is a good old Texas girl, very earthy and boisterous. She’s working through the anger she has as her husband traded her in for a very young dental hygienist. She has to get over it in order to try and establish a new life in Savannah.
A spunky ball of fire named Jinx Jenkins (played by Jennifer Westergom) offers her services as a life coach to her new women friends. She has some unique ideas on how they can get their lives back on track. Sadly, she is also in need of her own brand of advice.
Randa’s Grandma (played by Tracy Schuknecht) appears on stage for a birthday party and then dies on the sofa. She is an elegant matriarch of a powerful southern family. Randa is aware that grandma has plenty of money and hopes for some help from her.
The banter between the characters is priceless. They will make you laugh and perhaps even cry. You’ll cheer them on as they learn to move forward in their new lives.
The First Nighters Club will be held on Opening Night, Friday June 3rd, starting at 6:30pm. This special club night includes appetizers and lounge specials. Make your reservations for the June 3rd performance and you’re all set.
There will be a meeting of ‘The Sebring Sipping Society’ on Saturday June 4th from 5:30-6:30pm. This is a special event that includes an exclusive souvenir wine sipper, a show drink, appetizers and a meet and greet with the characters.
Although guys are invited too, this is the ultimate ‘Girls Night Out’. Be sure to choose the correct date and the ‘Show+Happy Hour’ ticket option.
You can also purchase a ‘Mobile Therapy Device – Dammit Dolls’ for $5, handcrafted by HLT volunteers. The proceeds will go toward the Costume Wardrobe Improvements campaign. Watch the show to find out how these dolls relate to it.
The show runs from June 3rd – June 19th. Show times are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm; Sunday Matinees are at 2:30pm. You can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or go online to their website for tickets at https://highlandslakesidetheatre.org/.