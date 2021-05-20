SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre held their 4th Annual Reveal Party on Saturday, May 8. This is the event where the directors and their teams create a small taste of their show and the guests try to guess what the show is.
It’s an evening of fun and socialization, creating excitement for the upcoming season. The directors and their teams start working on the plays months in advance of the stage performance to ensure the professional level of entertainment that HLT is known for.
Everyone finally had an opportunity to get out on the town and dress up in their cocktail attire. Entertainment at the party was provided by Gary Johnson.
(November) The first play of the 2021-2022 season will be “Young Frankenstein” written by Mel Brooks and directed by Pete Pollard.
We’ll be going to dark and spooky Transylvania to meet Frederick Frankenstein who has inherited his family estate. Frederick, with his helpers Igor and Inga, steps in into the ancestral mad scientist role. He creates a creature to rival his grandfather’s and shouts “It’s Alive!” as he brings it to life. The monster escapes and chaos ensues in a very funny performance. Note that some material may be inappropriate for under age 13.
(January) Next up is “Noises Off” a hilarious farce directed by Tom Staik and written by Michael Frayn.
A group of manic actors are rehearsing a flop called ‘Nothing’s On.’ You’ll hear the doors slamming on and off stage while the intrigue continues. Watch for the red herring in the plot of this very funny classically comic play. It takes a fond look into the inner workings of theater folk and what goes on behind the scenes. Note that there are mild adult themes.
(March) “Million Dollar Quartet” will be on stage the end of March and the beginning of April. This performance will be directed by Laura Wade.
If you love the music of the 1950’s, this is the one for you. Set on December 4th, 1956, this true story, which inspired the Broadway musical, portrays the extraordinary twist of fate that brought an amazing group together for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. The artists included Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley who performed together at Sun Records in Memphis. Note that there is some mild adult language.
(June) Jillian Febres will be directing “The Savannah Sipping Society” to start off the summer of 2022.
Four unique and very Southern women, who have been drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour, discuss the ups and downs of their lives. In this delightful and very funny comedy, they all decide it’s high time to reclaim that enthusiasm for life they have all seem to have lost over the years. Note that there are some mild adult themes.
(August) Closing out the season will be “Shrek the Musical,” directed by Tammy Pollard. The Highlands News-Sun is sponsoring this performance.
You’ll see all of the beloved quirky characters you know from the film as they come to life on stage. This is a tale of an ogre who finds himself on a life-changing journey. He travels alongside a donkey, a princess and other fairy tale misfits. This story needs a real hero and his name is Shrek. It’s a fun show that is suitable for ages 5 and up.
Season tickets go on sale to new subscribers on August 20. Individual show tickets are on sale beginning Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
“In addition to the announcements, we welcomed 22 new Corporate & Executive Members: Central Florida Glass & Mirror, Inc., Southeast Ag Solutions LLC, Factory Foods, The Fitness Factory LLC, Jet Hansen, John & Diane Juve, KB Hacker LLC, Advanced Door Concepts, Moore Performing Arts, Prime Media, Inc., Pure Grit Boot Company, Crossroads Services, DP Power, Sullyann Hinkle, Tec ntegra Services Partners, The Spa at Hammock Falls, Get Fish Slapped LLC, Classic Finish Flooring, Jim’s Auto Salvage, Wauchula Abstract & Title, Hillary Hathaway, and Grace and Heart OBGYN,” said Vanessa Logsdon, HLT’s operations manager.
There are two shows remaining in the current 2020-2021 season, Matilda and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. Tickets are on sale now for both productions. Prices start at $10 for youth, $20 for adult. Please visit www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org.