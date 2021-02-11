SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theater is proud to announce their entry into the AACT (American Association of Community Theater) Festival. Veteran actor/vocalist/director Laura Wade has written and is directing this play. It will be presented to the community Feb. 19-21.
According to the AACT website, “Community theaters from AACT’s 10 regions enter productions for adjudication and advancement to the national festival. AACTFest is thus a celebration of theater and a learning experience for those who take part.”
“We’re competing where the length of the play is less than one hour,” explained Wade. “This performance can be set anywhere in a 50-year time frame, as long as the set décor changes. We decided to use the 1950’s.
“This is about a mom (Mae) and her 18-year old daughter (Blou). It’s a very strained relationship as Mae suffers from mental illness. But it’s all about love and friendship. It’s a drama with some comedy.”
“It’s about love conquering all,” said production assistant Suzanne Schillfarth. “The live music from the sax and guitar help move the scenes along.”
National festivals are major events with more than 800 people participating. Awards are presented for outstanding performance metrics, including production, acting, directing, lighting, sound, sets, costume and more.
Little Girl Blou has a cast of experienced actors. They include Jen Westergom (as Maggie Mae), Sydney Hitt (as Blou), Aslan Smith (as Tommy Thibodeau), Jillian Febres (as Birdie Williams), Josh McGhee (as Sherriff Beau), Marcia Ward (as Bea Broussard), Amanda Mercer (as Sarah Landry) with musicians Gary Johnson (on saxophone) and Tony Toler (on guitar).
Supporting staff working with Wade include Suzanne Schilffarth (production assistant), Jen Westergom (set design), Jackie Johnson and Marcia Ward (set art), Kevin Hacker and Gary Johnson (set construction), Olivia Scott (costume design) and Thor Knutson and Bob Jarvis (light design).
“Mae is a complex character who is a mother with mental illness. She is possibly facing her daughter, Blou, leaving her,” said Westergom. “This is about strong relationships and is well written. When Laura (Wade) approached me with this part I was interested.”
Aslan Smith plays Tommy. “Tommy is a young guy who just moved to Lafayette. He is really naïve and rather awkward. I was very interested in doing this type of role in a small, close-knit play with a great cast.”
“Birdie is like a sister to Mae and is very close to Blou,” said Fabres. “She has been a part of their family for generations and helped raise Blou. She is very sassy and is the one who keeps them together. Laura encouraged me to read for the play.”
The festival is scheduled for June 14-20. This year, due to COVID-19, it will be in a virtual format.
“This year, with COVID-19, we are automatically skipping to the regional part of the competition. The submission will be via video. We’re really hoping this goes to nationals,” said Wade.
For performance dates/times and ticket information, please go online at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.