SEBRING —Highlands Lakeside Theatre held its fifth annual Season Reveal Party on Saturday, May 7. This is the kickoff to their upcoming 2022-2023 season of plays in the main theater venue. It is also a time for current and new sponsors to join the theater team so HLT can continue to offer their high quality entertainment for our community to enjoy.
“The shows will be new and exciting with some surprise announcements,” said Vanessa Logsdon, Theater Manager. “We have four shows that are based on movies and one that is a world premier of an original work by a local playwright. In our 48 years we have never produced an original work, so it is not only exciting that’s it’s a new venue, but that it is one of our ‘homegrown’ players.”
The evening began with everyone gathering in Anthony’s Lounge and outside on the beautiful deck at Frank’s Place overlooking the sunset on Lake Jackson. Music was provided in the lounge by Gary Johnson.
Once the reveals were ready to being, everyone moved over the Thakkar Pavilion next door, where the action took place on the McCollum stage. Master of Ceremonies Larry Moore, of Moore Performing Arts, was his usual hilarious self, entertaining guests while they waited for the big announcements.
Each director did some sort of act on stage to get guests to try and guess the name of their upcoming play through subtle clues.
First reveal was by Tom Staik, director of the first play of next season in November. Several young men ran on stage carrying items such as a pipe, rope, candlestick, revolver and knife. Any fan of playing board games would guess correctly that the first show will be ‘Clue.’
Co-directors of the second play reveal, Tracy Schuknecht and Mike McMillian, had their assistant Rhonda Wilson, hold up some photos getting people to guess. The pictures (showing happy young kids) depicted the exact opposite of their play which will be ‘Grumpy Old Men’ in January.
The third show was revealed by director and playwright, Laura Byron Wade. This is an original show titled ‘Little Girl Blou.’ In March, guests can see the full version of this play which was written for a theater competition project and was performed in the Thakkar Pavilion a few years ago.
The show examines a wealth family in Louisiana and is a psychological drama and comedy that explores small town life, growing up and mental illness.
Director of the fourth show of the season in June of 2023, Amanda Mercer, had three couples create clay masterpieces on stage while Mercer’s sister sang “Unchained Melody.” They were very creative once they figured out that the show would be ‘Ghost.’
The final show for next season, which will be in August of 2023, was introduced by Pete Pollard. He came up to the stage dressed in a nun’s outfit with a scowl on his face. After some clues he gave the audience they guessed the show would be none other than ‘Sister Act.’
“This is the 5th year of our reveal and we couldn’t do it without Sullyann Hinkle,” said Rodger Smith. “Our great corporate sponsors help us keep going on. They tell us that the theater also helps them drive their business.”
“We need to upgrade the Thakkar Pavilion,” said Jennifer Westergom, past HLT president. “I’m excited to announce that Drs. Thakkar have agreed to sponsor us for the next five years at $10,000 per year so we can do the renovations necessary here.”
At the end of the evening Moore reminded everyone, “Lives are changed here. Now please just give me your money!”
For more information on HLT, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org.