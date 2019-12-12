LAKE PLACID — On a beautiful day in the neighborhood, or perhaps neighborhoods, over 300 people excited about Christmas went on tour. It was the Lake Placid Garden Club’s, 9th Annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour, held Dec. 7, in the south end of the county.
The much-anticipated event included visits to three decorated homes, two enticing gardens, a ‘holiday café’, and a special invitation to the Tropical Harbor Clubhouse. Participants were able to start their trip in any order they preferred. That way, there wasn’t a problem parking or too many people showing up at the same house together. It went great!
If there was any problem at all, it was in deciding whether the café or the clubhouse had the best Christmas cookies, or which holiday decorations to purchase.
Garden Club members planned for this day for many months, lining up the homes and gardens to be featured and coordinating with the residents of Tropical Harbor. But, when all was said and done, this fundraiser turned out to be a total success.
Jim and JoAnn Nicodemus opened up their magnificent home for viewing. Sporting a pool overlooking a small lake was exciting in itself. But, taking in a humongous workshop and garage was something else. Plus, the wooden furniture in the home was handcrafted by Mr. Nicodemus himself. Now, add the Christmas touches and you’re ready for the season.
Another lakefront home with a pool also drew ‘oohs and ahhs.’ Imagine a walk-in closet that is so big it doubles as a perfect hurricane shelter. But visitors inspecting one of the guest bedrooms were in for a shock at this home. The first clues were the black boots at the foot of the bed along with a red and white suit hung on the bedpost. And, yes, you guessed it, there were Mr. and Mrs. Santa asleep in the bed that drew the most laughs.
A visit to Sun N Lakes, in Lake Placid wasn’t about the house. It was the thick, luscious garden that was featured there. Put together with donated plants, most of which were retrieved from yard trash, garden club members and visitors were in awe. The property owner recycled the garden without using pesticides or fertilizers.
Placid Lakes was the location of another very unique home. The entire front yard was filled with all sorts of Christmas decorations, including a blow-up train and freight cars. Inside, the center of attraction was a decorated Christmas Tree that made people stop to figure it out. It somehow defied gravity, as it was upside down in its tree stand.
This year the Lake Placid Garden Club enlisted volunteers from Tropical Harbor, a waterfront community on Lake Clay. The clubhouse was transformed into a Disney type Christmas setting. The gracious residents were dressed as characters in a movie, complete with the seven dwarfs, snowmen, (or maybe they were snowwomen), carolers, elfs, and on and on. Mr. and Mrs. Santa must have woken from their nap as they were there adding to their long list.
Back at the ‘Holiday Café’, alias, the Lake Placid Woman’s Club building, co-presidents, Paula Fabik and Sherry Bowie., along with club members directed visitors toward all the homemade arts & crafts that could be purchased. Cookies and punch were free.
As the Holiday Home and Garden Tour came to a close, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was asked to pick out the winning raffle ticket for a $100.00 bill.
This event helps the Garden Club with scholarship awards to high school seniors, as well as camperships to the Wekiva Springs State Park, Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Youth Summer Camp. Community projects also benefit.
Special thanks go out to all those involved who made this event run so well and brought so much joy. It took a lot of corporate sponsors too. For info about the Lake Placid Garden Club, call Paula at 863 835 2419 or Sherry at 770 605 0277.