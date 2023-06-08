Unions Strike Back Rally

Crowd members listen to stage remarks during the “Unions Strike Back” rally, Friday, May 26, near Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Union members from the tourism and hospitality, Hollywood, public sector, education and logistics industries mobilized for a display of collective solidarity.

 CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP PHOTO

Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted Monday evening to authorize a strike if they don’t agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin — nearly 98% of the 65,000 members who cast votes.

