SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. were blessed to be able to provide turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items to 30 families this Thanksgiving. “We were able to provide for families from Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park,” said the Ministry. This year has been a trying year for so many families and with the holiday season upon us, Holy Trap wanted to assure their community that they are here to help.
Through the generous contributions of their sponsors, Holy Trap were able to provide needed assistance to families this holiday. “Thank you to Alan Jay Family, Clarke Pest Control, The Hills with Anytime Fitness Lake Placid and various individual donators,” the Ministry said. “Once again, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS ADAPT division aided in distributing the meals. We are thankful for the partnership we have with them.”
Holy Trap’s next event will be in December giving out Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in our community. If you are able to help or know of a family in need, please reach out to The Holy Trap Ministries at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.