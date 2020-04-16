A typical day as family time might be going out to have pizza and maybe even watch a highly anticipated feature film at the movie theater; but right now its anything but typical. All across America parents are settling down into a new reality, of what soon could be considered the new “normal.”
As COVID-19 cases rose in our country, along with skyrocketing fear and anxiety, schools from all over started to shut down. Schools told parents for obvious safety reasons, that their children should bunker down at home for the time being. According to Education Week, at least 124,000 public and private school closures have affected at least 55.1 million students. With implied guidelines now extended to the end of April and many schools extending closure to May 1, Education Week also updated that 15 states have ordered or recommended for schools to be closed the remainder of the academic year.
Families are beyond stressed and are figuring out ways to cope with life at home. Below are shared stories, thoughts, and opinions from parents and teachers on what self-isolation as a family has been like.
Sean Buotte, a new resident to Sebring, just moved down from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with his wife Jennifer and young children Jacob and Dixie Rose Mayhue. Sean is a chef and was supposed to start work at a local restaurant, but unfortunately they closed to weather out this viral storm. His wife who has been a nursing assistant for the past five years thankfully found a job working at a local assisted living facility.
“The biggest challenge so far with this COVID-19 virus has been financial. We used almost all of our tax money to get down here and to pay for our belongings to get shipped via U-Haul Ubox. We paid two months on our mortgage for the house we just bought in advance, to give us some breathing room.”
Their situation is similar to many families all over the United States and their children have been out of school for nearly two months now. With the gap of no school growing further apart, the Buottes are considering holding back their son Jacob in second grade for when the new school year starts, due to his special needs.
“He is a slow learner and we don’t believe he can handle the next grade level as of yet” expressed Buotte. He also not that his daughter, who is in kindergarten, misses playing with other kids and keeps asking when she’ll be able to return to school. The family spends their time doing home renovations and decorating along with homeschooling.
Buotte thanks his mother, Theresa Miller, who has been a tremendous help, “My mother, who has covered for us on our financial needs during this time, deserves a huge ‘thank you’ for being there for us in our time of need.”
His mother has been very involved, she has gathered several workbooks for Jacob and Dixie, along with a purchased subscription to education.com, “She can interact with them on the website and assign them work that she wants them to do” explained Buotte. The family tries their best to manage the kids free time and school time, they write in their workbooks in the morning and after dinner, they interact on the educational website.
In North Bergen, New Jersey, mother Emily Rodriguez and her son David Valencia are anxiously waiting for the lockdown to end. Rodriguez works for the Board of Education Child Study Team under the Special Education Department and has grown to feel a discouraging amount of uncertainty.
“Aside from fearing for the health of family, friends, and coworkers, I have gained a sense of concern for the education of my child” expresses Rodriguez. “Nearly overnight parents across the nation were forced to become their own children’s teachers.”
She questions whether the school work her and her son are doing together is helping make up for lost time or if she should go easier on him due to this being the first situation of its kind.
“It’s a very difficult time to keep my son on a structured schedule and work from home simultaneously,” Rodriguez said.
The duo make sure to practice healthy habits and try to go on half hour walks each day, if the opportunity presents itself and they can do so safely with social distancing. She also allows David to play video games with his friends online after all his school work is completed, that way he can have constant contact with peers; giving him some emotional support even if he can’t hang out with them physically.
The hardest part so far for Emily is juggling all her tasks and keeping her emotions in check, as to not bring negative energy around her son; though some days she does get overwhelmed and her anxiety gets the best of her. But these are all understandably normal reactions for anyone during these unprecedented times, especially for parents who have reduced or no income and have no child care to top it off.
Rodriguez does however hope to look back and view this situation everyone is going through with a sense of accomplishment.
“As a whole, a family and a nation we will be proud at how we overcame this quick and violent change in our lives,” she said. “This is a challenge for all and with that being said we will learn a lesson from it.”
She also believes that teachers should be acknowledged for their work delivering virtual curriculum on such short notice. Which brings us to the other side, teaching during quarantine.
Marissa Pardo, who has been teaching Exceptional Students education K-6 in South Florida for three years gave some insight on what they have been going through.
“Since COVID-19 started, Distance Learning became the normal. Using apps such as Remind and Microsoft Teams, we have had to scramble to find ways to make learning meaningful and challenging online, while also being sensitive to the needs of our students with disabilities,” said Pardo.
Even though it has been difficult to navigate, Pardo explains that teachers were able to create accounts through district sponsored programs and that luckily nearly all of her students have been able to participate. Her district has also allowed students to borrow laptops in case they didn’t have proper access to a computer.
“Our biggest challenge has been accommodating every parent and being present when they are available. Tensions are high and families are concerned over child care and programs that are a good fit for their child” explained Pardo. “Trying to extinguish these concerns has been a challenge for every teacher.”
Throughout all the new difficulties, Pardo looks to a bright side, being able to do accomplish other things that she otherwise would not being able to do during the school day such as; creating her math word wall from home, running errands and reaching out to parents without them having to wait till after the school bell rings.
She expresses her concerns for both parents and students, knowing homeschool is no easy task and that this isn’t a vacation to her, she truly misses being in the classroom with her students.
“While in some ways Distance Learning may be more convenient for teachers, we entered this profession because of our love for children and education. We only hope that schools reopen before the school year ends” said Pardo. “The implication that students may not be able to walk in their graduation ceremony or see their teachers before going off to middle school, is a difficult reality we may face. We only hope that this epidemic has a swift ending.”
Even though parents and teachers are worried for the children’s academic future and quite frankly their own potential financial losses, they proceed to show strength and ingenious creativity to mask the troubles of the current world to make sure their children are entertained and safe.