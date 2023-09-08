EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of a series of articles to be done on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Class of 2023.
While the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division informed members of the Citizens Academy last Tuesday, Aug. 29, that homicides were down this year, that number changed in a matter of minutes.
What seemed to be a series from CSI or Law & Order unfolding in front of everyone, was actually reality. Two investigators were already out in the field dealing with a current homicide and suicide from earlier that day. Before the class ended, the unit had yet one more homicide happen. Detective Karla Perez’s tour of the crime scene laboratory got cut short as they were needed to respond.
Criminal Investigation Division Captain Keith Starling reported that in 2014 there were 10 homicides and the number was decreasing. In 2023, they only had eight homicides but as of Aug 29, that number went up to 10 with the current Avon Park and Sebring homicides.
“Criminal investigators find out who did it,” Starlan said. They collect evidence and bring it back to their lab to process the information.
There are 57 unsolved homicide cases over the past 10 years.
Criminal Investigation Unit Lt. Brian Kramer said, “They do everything they can to solve the case. We are the voice for the victims. We work for the victim.”
According to Kramer, since Sept. 1, 2022, there have been 13 officer involved deadly shootings in the area – two in Highlands County, six in Polk County, three in Winter Haven and two in Lakeland.
Crime Scene Detective Tom Overson works with Perez in the unit and shared that he verifies all fingerprints by “putting my eyes on them.”
Before Perez and Overson left for the homicide scene, she explained that people think that they can alter their fingerprints by burning them off. “A person would have to go pretty deep in the flesh to accomplish that,” Overson said.
The Evidence Unit stores narcotics, guns and money, according to Starling. “There are 86,860 total items of evidence stored by the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Narcotics such as fentanyl are double secured. They also have a safe for jewelry and money. They store sexual assault kits, homicide CDs, cold cases and there is even a freezer for biological items such as DNA swabs, blood samples, etc.
Evidence is stored for 99 years or until the suspect serves their sentence or dies, Starling said.
Special Victims Detective Jamie Davidson works out of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Sebring and deals with child and adult abuse, neglect and exploitation cases as well as missing persons, possession of pornography and sexual violations.
“We average two arrests daily,” Davidson said about sexual predators who prey on children on social media sites. He mentioned that one Sebring man had more than 1,000 charges of possession of pornography brought up on him, but after 300 charges they quit counting.
Digital Forensics Detective Jeff Fennell explained that 98% of their evidence is cell phones. People think they can destroy them by breaking them but they don’t realize that there is a tiny chip inside that is the brain of the electronic device, Fennell said.
The Real-Time Crime Center “fights crimes of technology with technology,” Davidson said.
The Sheriff’s Office is moving toward suiting up all deputies with body cameras and they are working toward more cameras in the community with the Fusus Company. This company keeps law enforcement, security personnel and the communities they protect safer. They plan to install 1,280 cameras in the school district first.
“It will allow us to go to the shooter as fast as possible. It speeds up the process and this process saves lives,” Starling said.