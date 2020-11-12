FROSTPROOF — There are things in life that no one should ever have to experience. For a parent, having to bury a child would be one of the most terrifying and heart-wrenching of all fears.
For the sake of those who don’t know the story, it’s retold here to give meaning to what will follow.
On Mar. 22, Ginny Castle’s world came crashing down when her beautiful daughter Kaitlyn Kinard was killed by a drunk driver going the wrong-way. At just 22 years of age, she was gone.
Kaitlyn, who was lovingly known as KT, was a brilliant, beautiful, and bright shining light. Her smile never left her face. She had a wonderful warmth and kindness about her. KT was the kind of person people wanted to be around.
She was travelling that terrible night with her dog Jojo, who also passed, and her childhood sweetheart Landon Chance. They were the only true loves either had known. The pair would have been a couple for over nine years of a life together that was cut far too short.
Chance has undergone several surgeries. He is still dealing with the physical and mental agony of the events that horrific night in March.
“Before this happened,” Castle remembers, “KT had said, ‘you know mom, when I get out of school I’m gonna be making good money and I would like to give back because I know without hope, I wouldn’t be as far as I am.’
“So I said, ‘sure we can do that.’ KT replied ‘we have a platform at The Coop (Babson Park restaurant owned by Castle) to do a foundation and to hold a benefit or a cornhole tournament or something.’ This was maybe two weeks before she passed. So I felt like she had laid the groundwork for it.”
In an effort to carry on her daughter’s vision, Castle will be holding the first of what is hoped to be an annual event to raise money for “KT’s Sunshine Foundation.” The goal of the foundation is to provide scholarships to Polk County high school seniors as well as supporting first responders, nurses and veterans.
The event will be held Nov. 14 at Henderson Field from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. There will be games, prizes, a photobooth and more. There will also be raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and a lottery Christmas tree.
A cornhole tournament will take place at 2 p.m. The entry fee per team is $40 with $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for a third place finish.
Music will be provided by DJ Jermey Daughtery and KT’s favorite local band, “Outta Hand Band.”
In addition to everything else, there will be a cake auction, bake sale and food trucks on site.
Henderson Field is located at 71 N Lake Reedy Blvd.
For more information call 863-855-0630 or 863-223-8693. You may also visit ktsunshinefoundation.com or the foundation page on Facebook.
Email contact can be made at ktsunshinefoundation@yahoo.com