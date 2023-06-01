While many people know that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Offfice Honor Guard represents a high degree of honor, dignity, and professionalism, very few realize the extra sacrifices made by these men and women in uniform.

Every day they protect and serve the people of this community as law enforcement. That alone can be stressful enough but 13 members of the Sheriff’s Office in Sebring have stepped forward to take on an extra duty to serve in the Honor Guard. Recently, six new members were added to the local unit.

