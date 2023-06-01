While many people know that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Offfice Honor Guard represents a high degree of honor, dignity, and professionalism, very few realize the extra sacrifices made by these men and women in uniform.
Every day they protect and serve the people of this community as law enforcement. That alone can be stressful enough but 13 members of the Sheriff’s Office in Sebring have stepped forward to take on an extra duty to serve in the Honor Guard. Recently, six new members were added to the local unit.
“We do this for two reasons. 1. Honor the fallen. 2. Show respect to the family for their loss,” said Detective Paul Bogaert, who also served in the U.S. Army for four years.
Sgt. Austin Garza said, “People don’t see what goes on behind the scene the day and night before,” as the Honor Guard prepares for a presentation. “It’s not about us. It’s strictly for them (the military or family of the fallen). It is very stressful. I don’t sleep the night before. I want it to be perfect for the fallen. When we walk out and do the ceremony, they (veterans) can tell.”
Being a former member of the U.S. Army serving for eight years, Garza said the veterans are their worst critics and that’s why they work so hard to honor them.
“They don’t see the stress,” Garza stated about the general public.
Practice makes perfect and the Honor Guard believes in that. Prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, the Honor Guard conducted a two-hour practice to work on details with the Rifle Team and the buglers. With the six new members added to the Honor Guard it was important to work with each of them.
Garza, who serves as the Rifle Team Commander, worked on marching, pivoting, presenting arms and firing weapons.
“Your rifle needs to be at a 45 degree angle,” Garza instructed Deputy Patricia Deloria who is new to the team. “We have to make the guns all even.”
His commands were “Eject. Load. Fire.” In case of a malfunction with the guns, he instructed them to just stand still since there is nothing they can do at that time.
As one of the three new members of the team Clarissa Garza (no relationship to Austin Garza) said, “We are all new.” Clarissa Garza said she likes this detail because, “it creates a bond” with fellow officers.
“We chose this job for a reason. It’s respect,” Deputy Hannah Gorman said.
When dealing with a fallen officer, especially one of their own, a lot of emotions run rampant through their minds. The emotions of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was put to the test on May 7, 2018, when Deputy William Gentry was killed in the line of duty after being shot while he responded to an animal abuse call.
“A lot of emotion goes on when it is a co-worker or law enforcement,” Austin Garza said about performing at a funeral service. “We have to hold it together. We have to deal with it. There’s no smiling or crying. We bury our emotions to make sure it’s right for the family.”
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman put more emphasis on the Honor Guard after Gentry’s funeral.
“After William Gentry’s funeral, the sheriff wanted us to revamp our Honor Guard,” Sgt. Daniel Danley said. “We had all new standards and new uniforms.”
Beforehand, the Honor Guard wore their Class A uniforms when making appearances. Austin Garza said that after Gentry’s funeral, the unit decided to step it up. “Now we have all the gloss,” he said.
Danley explained that the criteria to be in the Honor Guard includes meeting physical fitness standards. To be a member of the Honor Guard they must have high motivation and commitment, a desire to excel and approval from their supervisor. An honor guard member is held to the highest standard in uniform appearance, professionalism, character, and dedication to the Sheriff’s Department.
Danley explained that members of the Honor Guard attend the Honor Guard Academy in Broward County for four days. This academy prepares and perfects ceremonial knowledge and skills for Honor Guard teams. They learn drill and ceremonial movements, church and casket protocol including various levels of funeral services, develop procedures for Honor Guard and Color Guards, flag etiquette and leadership training.
When preparing for a funeral, Austin Garza said that a local funeral home will allow the Honor Guard to use their facility to practice. Two Honor Guard members have to be posted at each end of the casket. They rotate Honor Guard members every seven to 10 minutes.
“A fallen officer never goes unguarded,” Austin Garza stated.
The local Honor Guard can perform as a four-member Color Guard to present the American and Florida flags flanked by two riflemen, a seven-person Rifle Team to do a 21-gun salute, a bugler to play taps, a two-person flag folding team and a detail team to stand guard of a fallen officer or military veteran’s casket. In addition to funerals for law enforcement and military, they also participate in parades, school events, holiday events such as Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day, Peace Officer’s Memorial Day, and various other special functions and civic events in the county.
Five members participated in the Tallahassee State Memorial Honor Guard in May while another five attended the Peace Officers Memorial Day in Washington D.C. in May. Peace Officers Memorial Day was May 15, and Police Week was May 14-20. During that week, the Honor Guard participated in a local ceremony on the Highlands County Courthouse lawn in Sebring.
A few of the Honor Guard members have been in law enforcement for as long as 18 years while some of the newest members of the team have been there six months. Members include Sgt. Daniel Danley, Sgt. Austin Garza, Sgt. Elder Salvador, Detective Tristan Lanier, Deputy Paul Bogaert, Deputy Joseph Perez, Deputy Kenneth Palmerton, Deputy Clarissa Garza, Deputy Hannah Gorman, Deputy Garrett Barr, Deputy Russell Long, Deputy Patricia Deloria and Deputy Fisher Miller.
After being dismissed from the Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, the Honor Guard breathed a sigh of relief knowing they successfully accomplished their goal to honor the more than 1,000 soldiers buried in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park and those military personnel still living who attended the service. They did it with honor, respect and professionalism.