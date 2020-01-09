SEBRING — This weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sebring International Raceway will again play host to the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour — the country’s premier amateur road racing series.
More than 300 Sports Car Club of America racers from around the country — including many from throughout Florida — will take to the 3.7-mile, 17-turn circuit for top-notch competition. Drivers compete across 28 different car classes in speedy machines ranging from Porsches and Corvettes to sleek open-cockpit racecars. A handful of cars and drivers from the professional Trans Am series will also be on hand to do battle throughout the weekend.
Spectator tickets are free. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. On-track activities begin 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Races run Saturday from 10:55 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour consists of 10 race weekends in 2020 at premier tracks across the United States, including venues such as Circuit of the Americas, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Watkins Glen International. Each event includes two races for each car class for a total of 20 Hoosier Super Tour races this year, with Sebring being the opening stop on the calendar.
Competitors earn points toward the Hoosier Super Tour Nationwide Points Championship, and the series serves as a gateway to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held in 2020 at Road America in Wisconsin.
Venues are selected based on various attributes. Some have decades of history with a record book featuring the biggest names in all of motorsport. Other sites are top “pro” tracks offering the best quality racing surface and amenities. And certain tracks were selected because they are the best “club” courses in the country, where challenging layouts are matched with warm hospitality and a “family feel” to the paddock area.
Offering a heightened experience for both competitors and race fans, Hoosier Super Tour events include segmented timing and scoring, up to two static cameras broadcasting on-track action live at SCCA.com, a “Super Tour Radio presented by Hoosier Racing Tire” team of announcers providing consistent insight and entertainment heard at tracks or online at SCCA.com, and dedicated staffing with a series race director, administrator and technical inspector. Super Tour dates will also have enhanced weekend social activities.