AVON PARK — Saturday, Oct. 22 was the Annual Heartland Hoedown to benefit Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning, Inc. They provide therapeutic horse-riding services and equine activities to qualified participants at no charge.
The evening kicked off with the presentation of the colors by the Heartland Horses drill team and the singing of the national anthem by Shannon Reed. This was followed by an impressive drill team demonstration to the song “Cotton Eye Joe.”
A live Southern rock band entertained attendees all evening, featuring Shannon Reed’s vocals, Matt Coltharp on guitar, and Lee Thompson on drums. Attendees could enjoy a boxed dinner of either chicken tamales or pulled pork. Not to be missed was the variety of desserts and making smores by the bonfire.
Twenty-one baskets donated by businesses and the community were raffled, including a BBQ basket, wines, a chess set, and a make-your-own slime kit all the children there hoped to win.
First-time attendee Aida Brown said, “This is a beautiful property, well taken care of. The work they do here is inspiring.”
The 50/50 raffle raised $500, and then the winner, Bruce Bush, surprised everyone when he gave his $250 winnings right back to Heartland Horses. Bruce and Joy Bush’s daughter, Emmalene, is a client of Heartland Horses for occupational therapy. The horse she rides is named Lucky. Joy Bush said, “This therapy has been amazing for our daughter.”
She explained there are no other pediatric occupational therapy services in the county. At Heartland Horses, the instructors are certified, and clients receive total, one-on-one, wrap-around care. “When I bring Emmalene, she does everything: bond with the horse, groom, saddle, ride, and unsaddle. You don’t just show up and ride a horse. They teach you how to care for an animal.”
Dee Beaulieu, Emmalene’s instructor, has been volunteering at Heartland Horses for 13 years. “I love the horses and the people, and serving others,” she said.
Eva Reichenbach, a client of 12 years who rode Buster on the drill team that evening, said of the work there: “It’s hard, but it’s fun.”
The drill team is made up of clients and volunteers, and was formed a year and a half ago. Beaulieu said, “The beautiful thing about horseback riding is it’s different every week.” The drill team is one more way that clients can problem-solve. When the loud music that evening spooked the horses during the performance, the team was able to work through the difficulty and bring the horses back under control for a professional finish.
As Beaulieu put it, “The Hoedown is a great way to have a fun night and support a super cause.”
Sponsors of the event included Lake Wales VFW Auxiliary, event sponsor; the Highlands News-Sun, advertising sponsor; Alan Jay Automotive Network, food sponsor; JJ Taylor, beverage sponsor; Coca Cola, beverage sponsor; Barben Fruit Company; Edgewood Landscaping; K & A Golf Carts; and McKenna Brothers, Inc. of Lake Wales.
Heartland Horses is always looking for volunteers and participants. Volunteers must be ages 13+, and participants ages 4+. Contact the office for more information at 863-452-0006, or visit www.heartland horses.org/
Heartland Horses is located at 4305 Independence St. in Avon Park off E College Drive by SFSC.