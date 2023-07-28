Chris Young performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on April 16, 2021, left, and David Bowie performs during a concert in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 14, 1995. Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” samples Bowie’s 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel.” Bowie, whose extensive music catalog was sold to Warner Chappell Music last year, is credited posthumously as a songwriter on the track, making it one of the genre-melding icon’s few forays into country music.