Many musicians can understand this statement, “I can’t explain what I feel, but I will find it in a song”.
Music can be a very powerful tool. It can create a variety of emotions from chills and tears to excitement and blissful calm. There are few things more satisfying that music to brighten your mood.
“Playing music relaxes me, as does sewing and quilting,” said Jean Molloy. “I have plenty to do to relax me right now. I’ve been trying out some new songs.”
Molloy is a snowbird who is home in New Hampshire right now. The current situation, along with a lot of snow, are keeping her inside. She has an organ, which is a virtual orchestra of instruments, to play and enjoy.
“This has been a good time to dig out some of the music I worked on a long time ago,” said Sharon LaPage. “Sometimes I listen to them and wonder what I was thinking when I arranged them before. This is the time to relax and enjoy music the music we make.
“Roly, (her husband Roland who is also a hobbyist musician), will just grab a book of music and play every song from front to back. He really gets into his own work, but that doesn’t mean he stays out of trouble!”
The LaPages are also organists. They host a monthly group down in Ft. Myers, where other players get together to share music, arrangement ideas and just play for fun. COVID-19 has halted these sessions, but everyone still keeps in touch so they can start up again when things normalize.
Emotions evoked by music don’t just feel good — they’re healthy for you too.
According to a study by Psychology Today, listening to music has the ability to reduce anxiety, fight depression and even boost the immune system.
“My husband and I both play music, so we entertain each other,” said Susan La Croce of Sebring. “We’re praying and playing a lot of hymns. Being from New York City, I’m playing all the great songs that celebrate it.
“Just sitting down at the organ and making music lifts my spirits. It reminds me that the days of our Organ Society, with a house full of musicians, will be back.”
La Croce is also part of a group of musicians who regularly gather to have fun. This group meets in Sebring.
Cindy Guttman is a musician who lives in St. James. She started taking piano lessons at 11, and played for her church youth group. About eight years ago she purchased an organ. Playing with friends in a group session has been one of the most fulfilling things in her life.
“Even though our regular group is unable to meet, we stay in touch and stay connected through phone calls and email. We talk about new songs we have suddenly discovered and share different ways to play them.
“One of the ways music is helping me cope is that I now have more time to spend on reviewing online lessons. There are instructional videos from professional organists. I find an endless amount of songs to keep me entertained while being sheltered in place.”
Guttman likes playing Jimmy Buffet songs as well as songs of the 1960’s like “Moon River,” “Love is Blue” and “Downtown.”
I too am an organist, and have played for many years. When I come home from work, I usually play for about an hour to unwind. With the current lack of outside activities, I find I am playing even more. And I listen, really listen, and that relaxes me even more.
I find songs that are upbeat, like jazz, big band and swing, put me in a more positive mood. I like to sway with the music and lose myself in the moment. It’s a great stress reliever and a way to cope with the lack of normalcy in today’s world.
Music can be a great coping mechanism. So, during the COVID-19 crisis, we can do our part to stay at home. If you don’t play, you can listen to your favorite music. There are also a myriad of online classes, YouTube videos, etc., that can help you learn to make your own music.