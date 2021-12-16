SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway’s 2021 race season came to a close this month, as the track hosted Historic Sportscar Racing for their annual Pistons and Props presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network. The event featured some of the most memorable vintage race cars you can see. The event took place Dec. 2-5 and was open to the public.
The planes were back on the grid this year creating a beautiful sight with classic racecars and historic airplanes.
Ford CEO Jim Farley was driving his Cosworth Ford powered Lola T298. He and his co-driver Billy Johnson took the overall win in the group C category. That being said, the Saturday, Dec. 4 schedule was action-packed with a few sprint races in the morning then the Classic 12 hour featuring 12 one-hour races going late into the night. A lot of the races ran smooth with only a few incidents throughout the day causing full-course cautions to come out.
There were four main groups of cars to watch on Saturday. Run Group A consisted of Early FIA era cars (1952-1972). Run Group B had early IMSA GTO/GTU era cars (1973-1993). Run Group C was an exciting group consisting of Early IMSA prototypes to Modern GT Race Cars (IMSA GTP/WSC/LMP; FIA Gr C/C2; Modern GT). Run Group D Featured more modern cars (Early GT3, World Challenge, Porsche Cup, etc.).
Cars from legendary manufacturers like Chevrolet, Lola, Mercedes, Porsche were only a portion of the cars that were featured during the week. If you happened to miss the event, don’t worry. HSR will be coming back March 31-April 2 for their annual Spring Fling event. This event will feature many of the same cars that were here for the Classic 12 Hour.
For more information on HSR make sure to visit hsrrace.com.
For the folks at Sebring International Raceway, just because the racing season is over, doesn’t mean it’s time to rest. IndyCar was just at the track for testing and IMSA teams will be turning laps over the course in preparation for the 2022 season. There will also be plenty of club races and track days, as there never is really an offseason for the track.
There are already plenty of exciting events on the Raceway’s 2022 schedule, beginning with the traditional opening of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, which will be held Feb. 25-27 as part of the Sebring SpeedTour. Always one of the most exciting race weekends of the season, the Trans Am Series is highlighted by the 850-horsepower TA cars. Visit speedtour.net/events for ticket information.
In March, it’s the big one, as the 2022 Super Sebring event takes place March 16-19, featuring the FIA WEC’s 1000 Miles of Sebring on March 18, followed by the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 19.
Highlands County residents can get a four-day pass for $75, while non-county residents can save $30 off gate prices by ordering their tickets before Dec. 31 and get a four-day pass for $100. Complete ticket information is available at sebringraceway.com.
Sebring International Raceway also has a calendar on its website and a Facebook page to keep you up to date on all of the events taking place at the track.