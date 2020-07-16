SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County will soon welcome its newest and possibly most anticipated staff member, Dr. Rachel Stewart. The doctor will work full time at the shelter taking care of animals large and small.
Stewart will be working alongside Dr. Richard Carpenter, who has worked part time with the Humane Society for some time and has no plans to retire.
“Dr. Richard Carpenter will be my mentor when I start off at the clinic. He’s wonderful and I look forward to working with him,” Stewart exclaimed. “I also met most of the staff during my interview and they welcomed me like family.”
Stewart said Humane Society Board President Judy Spiegel found her resume online through a virtual career fair through her college, St. George’s University in Grenada in the Caribbean. Stewart visited the county while interviewing. She is from Warren Robbins, Georgia and was raised there until she left for college. Stewart said she doesn’t know anyone in Highlands County but is looking forward to making new friends and catching up with others in surrounding areas.
Spiegel said Stewart’s target start date is the first week in September, though she will move this weekend to the county.
“Due to COVID, some of my clinical year rotations were extended into July, so I will officially be finished mid-July and hope to start practicing soon after that,” Stewart said.
Stewart has wanted to become a veterinarian most of her life.
“I’ve known I wanted to be a veterinarian since I was about 5 years old,” she said. “I have an interest in zoo/wildlife/exotic animal medicine, but I fell in love with shelter medicine during my last year of vet school.”
Stewart wants to provide better pet healthcare for the animals in Highlands County.
“I hope the low cost clinic will provide more options to the community for healthcare for their pets. Preventative medicine is so important for the community as a whole and I’m very keen on client education,” she said. “I look forward to expanding surgical services to the community and furthering my surgical knowledge and experience under the guidance of Dr. Carpenter.”
Stewart says she loves cats and dogs and will be bringing along her own “girl’s best friend.”
“But, currently, I have one handsome boy named Luke. He is an 8-year-old Collie and he’s my partner in crime,” Stewart joked. “I raised him in Athens, Georgia during undergrad and then he moved with me to Grenada for vet school. We can’t wait to start our new adventure as Dogtors.”
Spiegel and the staff are just as excited to have Stewart on board as she is to be here.
“We are just really thrilled to have her,” Spiegel said. “This is a service we needed in the county. We get calls every day with people begging us to help with their animals and needing affordable pet health care.”
“I’m very excited to fill my new doctor’s shoes in this community and grow with the Humane Society,” Stewart said. “I’ve seen the kind and welcoming comments on the HSHC Facebook page and am eager to meet and provide care to everyone and their beloved fur babies.”
It has not been decided yet if Terror Trails, the Halloween-themed fundraiser for the Humane Society, will take place this year. Updates will be given as details are available.