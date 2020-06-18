The Highlands County libraries are encouraging readers of all ages to explore fantasy lands and learn new things by participating in the summer reading program.
Whether you want to read science fiction, historical romance, murder mysteries or fairy tales, the libraries are encouraging everyone to “imagine your story” this summer.
Children’s crafts and story times will follow a fairy tale theme, with virtual story and craft times posted online each week.
Reader Zone
You don’t need to be a child to take part in the program, though.
Readers of any age can sign up to track their progress online through Reader Zone. The county’s goal is to have 3,000 books read by the end of the summer.
To sign up, search for the Reader Zone app on your device or go to app.readerzone.com/signup.
If you’re signing up multiple readers, you’ll want to register as a parent and add the other people to your account as readers. If you’re the only one signing up, register as a reader.
Enter the code “ce3cf” and choose the group “Highlands Readers June 2.”
You can add books that you either have finished or are currently reading to your “Book Bank.”
Once you’ve finished a book, you can rate it on the app using a five-star system.
Children’s Activities
Even though there will not be in-person children’s activities this summer, the libraries are still doing summer reading activities through the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page.
You can get to that page by searching for @Highlandsfl.gov on facebook.com or by visiting highlandsfl.gov, clicking the Facebook button in the top right corner, and then clicking the green continue button.
Once you’re on the Facebook page, click the videos tab to watch the story time and craft time videos for each week.
To participate, just stop by one of the three libraries each week to pick up craft kits on Wednesday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or ask for them through curbside service on Friday or Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you have any questions, call 863-402-6716 Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This summer, join the libraries in imagining your story.