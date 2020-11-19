SEBRING — Highlands Art League (HAL) and the Museum of The Arts (MoTA) invite you to attend an exciting evening with artists Dennis Stuart and Carolyn Currie. The artists will be present on Friday, Nov. 20 between 5-7 p.m. at MoTA for the opening reception for their exhibit. As always, there is no charge to attend the reception and enjoy the exhibit.
The title of the exhibit is “Impressions of Marsh and Shore.”
“I’m the one who focuses on the marshes; Carolyn is focused on the shore,” said Stuart. “This is a body of work as a theme, as we traveled the Atlantic seaboard for the last 20 years.”
Currie started painting in her teens while enjoying the summer shore in Rhode Island. “The ocean was the subject of my first oil paintings.”
She now captures more of the essence of a scene with all of her energy focused on ‘The Light.’ She has painted seashores and beaches along the eastern seaboard and occasionally enjoys working ‘en plein air’ (painting outside in the fresh air).
Currie has degrees from Stephens College (MO) and Western Connecticut State University and has received awards in many art shows for her beautiful works.
“She was known as the ‘Sky Lady,’ as Carolyn enjoys painting skyscapes too,” said Stuart.
Stuart and Currie have been painting together for many years. With both having successful and fulfilling art careers, it gave them a strong common bond. They live in Florida (Highlands County) during the winter months and in Connecticut during the summer.
“With my paintings, I attempt to capture a moment in time revealing a contemplative interpretation of nature,” said Stuart. He is drawn to marsh, field and forest landscapes.
His paintings place an emphasis on pattern and color harmony, using suggestive texture, color and shape. Stuart has also had many national exhibits and received numerous awards for his captivating works.
“This is our first museum show and we’re very excited!”
Stuart’s art education includes the Ringling School of Art, The School of Visual Arts and the Paier School of Art.
“Carolyn and I sell our paintings at some 16 outdoor festivals each year. My paintings can be described as soft and ephemeral landscapes of coastal marshes.”
Stuart says he sometimes adds in wildlife. “I see them as actors in a stage play on the canvas.”
Currie and Stuart will have about 50 oil paintings in the exhibit, encompassing both the upstairs and downstairs areas in MoTA.
The exhibit opens on Friday evening Nov. 20 and remains open to the public until Jan. 3. The artist reception is from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 20.
For more information on HAL or MoTA, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org. MoTA is located at 351 W. Center Avenue, next to Highlands Lakeside Theatre, in downtown Sebring.