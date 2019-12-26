It’s no secret that the Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. As we usher in the new year with yet another movie to add to this epic story, let’s not forget about all of the wonderful literature that has been written about it. “Star Wars,” the original film, was not based on a book but has inspired many, many volumes throughout the 42 years since the first film aired. The Star Wars movies have been enjoyed by several generations and the books have been adapted for even the smallest fans.
If you have always been interested in discovering why Star Wars is an American icon, look no further than your local public library. All of the movies that have been released so far are available through the Heartland Library Cooperative. From Episode I to Episode VII, you can follow the triumphs and pitfalls of the Resistance’s stance against the Empire. The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels television shows are also available.
Perhaps you have watched all the movies and filled in the gaps by watching the shows as well, now where do you turn? To books, of course! There are over 180 adult books written about the struggle between the Dark Side and The Force. Many of the books written for adults are considered “canon,” or material related to the story that is considered “official.” On the internet, you can find lists of the movies, books, and shows organized into a timeline so that you can follow the entire story from beginning to end. Visit starwars.fandom.com for more information about Star Wars “canon” and what is considered to be official Star Wars material.
If you’re in the mood for a Star Wars book that will get you prepared for the new movie, try one of these:
“Scum and Villainy” by Pablo Hidalgo introduces you to some of the galaxy’s most notorious criminals. “Page through the case files of three generations of galactic law-enforcers and explore their case reports, surveillance images, warrants, artifacts, and much more in this lavishly illustrated and in-world narrated book.” This book is in the adult fiction collection of the library.
“Thrawn: Alliances” by Timothy Zahn focuses on Thrawn and Vader’s unappreciated alliance after the Battle of Atollon. The two are sent by Palpatine to discover a disturbance in the force. This book is in the adult fiction collection of the library.
“Star Wars: Myths & Fables” written by George Mann presents all the legends, folklore, and fairy tales “passed down through generations, spanning millennia, carried from planet to planet, these are the legends that bind the galaxy together.” This book is in the juvenile fiction collection of the library.
The new movie, “The Rise of Skywalker,” is slated to finalize a storyline that has lasted decades. If you need to catch up on all things Star Wars, come to your local library and borrow some galactic reads!