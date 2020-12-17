LAKE PLACID — The inaugural Highway Park’s Christmas in the Park will be held this Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex near New Life Church (114 Cloverland St.). Beginning at 3:30 p.m. children will be able to meet Santa and get a toy. The theme is “Let’s Make This a Christmas to Remember.”
The fun doesn’t end after the toys are distributed. A giant blow-up screen will be used to show Christmas movies. Participants can bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the movies. Masks are required by organizers.
Toys for all ages have been collected and include bikes, scooters, hover boards and much more. Gift cards have also been donated.
This event was not started by an organization or charity, rather by a group of Highway Park residents that came together to bless their community at Christmas. Although it has taken a small army of volunteers to assemble and wrap the toys, the six founding organizers were Maurice Wilson, Arnetta Ward, Trakennia Goldsmith, Tonya Flemming, Jaywanna Bostic and Shanda Robinson.
The small group got the idea after successfully launching a Trunk or Treat event after the Town of Lake Placid canceled its Halloween community event due to COVID-19. They felt it was time to organize a Highway Park Christmas event and spent the last month planning. The volunteers pre-registered some 300 kids for toys.
Wilson said there has been about 170 bicycles donated and about 50 scooters.
“My goal is for every child to walk out with a bike, so more are needed,” Wilson said.
Wilson said registration has closed for the toy giveaway but those who attend will get a toy. There is still a need for toys for 11- to 12-year-olds.
Wilson was humbled by the generosity of the Highway Park community members as well as its surrounding communities.
“It’s nice to see that even through this pandemic, people are still giving,” Wilson said. “It’s amazing to see how people have stepped up.”
Wilson said he was extremely moved by the donations that have filled his home to the rafters. His spare bedrooms resemble Santa’s Workshop. Thankfully, his wife Sonja is just as excited about the toy giveaway as he is. Even Wilson’s Fed-Ex delivery man wanted to donate.
“I broke down and cried,” Wilson said after seeing so many donations come in.
“We have great people. We want to show our kids that we believe in them,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that a lot of the children from Highway Park are taken to other communities to participate in Christmas activities. This year, the kids can celebrate Christmas in their community in a way that has never been done before.
For more information or to donate, call Wilson at 863-243-1053.