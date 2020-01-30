AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) held their inaugural Florida Art & Heritage Festival on Jan. 25. According to the HCA, “The Festival is an all age event that celebrates the art and heritage of Central Florida.”
The event was held indoors as well as outdoors and included a Main Street Stage for various musicians and activities. Hundreds of people attended the event.
Indoor activities included a juried fine art exhibit of Florida artists, wood turnings and sculptures, rustic furniture made from salvaged ancient wood and hand-crafted jewelry. There was a Chihuly art design activity for children at the Avon Park Library and barbecue cuisine for those who wanted to grab some good food.
The train dining room at the Avon Park Depot Museum offered warm peach cobbler and ice cream. Lou Knohs enjoyed some cobbler with her friend from California, Ruth Christensen.
They were served by Judy Laycock, Jane Avery and Nancy Fisk, all board members of the Avon Park Depot Museum.
Outside there was sidewalk painting by artist Beverly Marshall, food vendors and various arts and crafts tents. Marshall created a life-size chalk drawing of “Spiderman.”
Dave and Marian Zellers purchased a few blooming orchids from the Highlands Orchid Society. “We’re starting our collection over again.”
John Clayton, with ‘Dead Head Logging’, had a number of unique items on display. “I found a log salvage site from an old saw mill that burned down prior to 1911 and found a lot of their pieces that were discarded. I repurpose lumber that has so much history.”
Inside the Community Center, there were tables filled with interesting and unique artistic creations. John Lasco had a number of paintings. His favorite was “Red Davenport Carnation 2.” “I was shopping in Davenport and stopped at their hotel. It was Valentine’s Day and everyone got a white carnation. I took a picture of it and added a red filter and then painted it.”
Jay Winter Collins had a variety of illustrations created for a series of children’s books, featuring Rhoda the Alligator. “The illustrations are for the books written by Gov. Bob Graham. These are stories he told to his 11 grandchildren. He called me directly and it’s such an honor.”
“Fragile” is a thought provoking work by artist, Andres Lopez. “This work won second place in the ‘Paint Me Miami’ competition in 2018. It’s the corner of Flagler and 1st Avenue. It is a fusion of the past and future. The message is, if we don’t care about our heritage, we will lose it.”
Abstract artist, Angel Suarez, showed his painting titled, “Death of the Firebird.” “This was done by action painting. I could see the bird flying. The blue ray line killed the bird in flight.”
Judy Nicewicz had a number of paintings as well as some delicately painted glass items. “The newest one here is the Margarita glass set. I actually just finished it this morning. I teach a lot of local classes.”
“Queen Bee Wanted” is an unusual design by wood turning artist, Bonne MacDonald. “This cherry wood is from the Poconos. It won the Wood Turner Symposium 1st place as Wood Turners Choice. The bees are hand-made using a torch.”
Mrs. Emma Crosby was dressed for an old-fashioned festival. “My husband was Oliver Crosby. He was one of the first people to set foot in this area.”
In addition to all of the activities in the community center, the library, on-stage, outside the Depot Museum, inside the dining car and upstairs in the HCA Gallery, it was a Festival with something for everyone.
The HCA Gallery is located in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum located at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park.