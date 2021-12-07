SEBRING – Homeschooling is no longer a parent staying home with their child teaching him/her every subject on their own. Homeschooling has come a long way since the early days. Heartland Homeschool Learning Center offers homeschooling with a twist, upstairs in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church at 126 S Pine St.
After a disappointing experience with Pre-VPK, Clements thought her child would be safer and get more individualized attention with homeschooling. About three years ago, owner Nicole Clements decided to homeschool her kids and reached out to a social media group called Heartland Homeschool Group who were meeting up at parks on Fridays.
“That's how I started, I started doing park days on Fridays with them,” Clements said. “I saw this need in the community for some cohesiveness and a central place to get together and bring their kids to educate them in a group fashion.”
Clements would eventually take over the social media page and the group supported her idea for the learning center. Through the pandemic, Clements found the center was needed more than ever. Clements has a degree in business entrepreneurship and previously owned a daycare, which came in handy. She obtained a 501 C 3 and found the perfect location.
“My goal was to create this cohesive community to build it up that way before we ever opened the doors. During the pandemic, we found that this was needed even more so. With the support of many homeschooling parents, she opened her doors in January 2021.
“See a need, fill a need; that's an entrepreneur's spirit,” Clements said.
The center is a cooperative offers memberships to families for access about 25 scheduled educational classes. The membership fee, allows the student to take as many or as few classes as the parents want. The membership fees are kept low and include all the children in the family. Classes are taught by the homeschooling parents who share their knowledge in certain subjects. Parents who do teach classes, get a discounted membership.
Classes range from the three Rs to Spanish, theater, geography, world studies, engineering, cursive and typing, poetry, cooking, orchestra, sewing and much more. Some classes have non-denominational teaching while others are secular. Parents can pick and choose which classes are right for their kids. The classes are scheduled according to the parents who are willing to teach each session and for the students enrolled.
Clements brings in others from the community for classes and clubs as well. Upcoming classes include billiards, which helps with geometry to skateboarding, karate and more cooking classes from outside chefs like Chef Jacob Lyons from Hands for Homeless.
The center's concentration is education and families. Children from birth and up are welcome. Currently, there are about 50 students oldest student is 11-years-old. Children of all abilities and needs are welcome. The children and their families socialize and form bonds. They consider each other family according to Clements.
Fridays are field trips to the park. In some sessions, which run two months, the center has a drop off service where a parent can drop off their student for a specified period of time while their child is being educated.
“A big thing to recognize between a private school and what we do, is we don't follow a curriculum,” Clements said. “As a homeschooling parent, you are responsible for their education. Anything we don't provide here, you have to provide at home. We are extracurricular- enrichment.”
The innovative homeschool cooperative model's teachers are all homeschooling parents
All the instructors except for Theater teacher Taylor Kundolf have children in the program. Kundolf teaches to share his passion for music and the theater to his students.
Kundolf met Clements and they both decided he was a good fit for the center.
“I enjoy sharing information with kids and teaching,” he said. “It's something I'm compelled to do. It's just something that I have always done, sharing my own personal gift of music.”
Kundolf said he is planting seeds and while many students may not go into music, the skills they will have in their actor's tool box will serve them throughout their lives. The toolbox consists of “voice, body, concentration, imagination, and cooperation.
“Those are the main things we are looking to help them recognize and how to apply them,” Kundolf said.
Pam Velez and Tracey Brown are both homeschool moms with students in the HHLC. Brown and her daughters Trista, 10 and Linleigh,7, both love the program. Velez brings her daughter Isabella,6, a first grader and Ezekiel, 15 months, who is the center's unofficial mascot. Brown also teaches geography and oceanography. Velez and Brown's husbands also teach classes.
In the cooperative, Brown said their students do not bully, there's no mean talking, no one teaching them to curse.
“Like speaks to like,” Brown said.
Velez said the parents homeschool for different reasons and they all respect each other and depend on each other. No matter if the classes are faith based or secular, everyone respects each other, which she said makes the cooperative different. They want to raise the children to be tolerant of others.
“We are not just teaching our kids, we are raising them together,” Brown said. “That community and that sense of family, that's something, no matter how different all of us are demographically, it's something we all have in common. Our village and our children are the most important thing.”
The students seem to love their center.
“I love my group. I keep seeing them everyday,” Trista Brown said. “I do love signing, reading and writing.”
Lane Clements, the owner's son, said his favorite class has been engineering and he can't wait to take it again.
Brittany Johnson has four homeschooled children enrolled in the program. She and the children love it. She is able to keep a closer eye on the kids as she watches them learn.