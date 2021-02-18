People discovered a lot of new ways to do things in 2020. Many also did a lot more reading. I can’t tell you the number of times we have been thanked for being open or available last year. It’s a lot, and it’s always wonderful to hear and know that the work you are doing is making a difference in the community. As with other public service careers, what we do is more than a job to us. It’s a calling and one we are only too happy to answer, whether that be by providing free and equal access to information, materials, technology, or through programs, outreach, and events.
It’s easy to understand why everyone was reading more in 2020 though. Books take you places. You can go on a journey to a distant land or the far reaches of space without ever leaving your home. Or, for those into nonfiction, you can learn about all manner of things, pick up a new hobby, or find paths to self-improvement. It’s easy to get lost in a good book. It’s also one of the best ways you can spend some of your precious free time. Reading can reduce stress and improve your mood and according to a study cited by the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation it can even “help to keep memory and thinking skills intact.”
If you’re familiar with the Staff Picks display at your Lake Placid Memorial Library, you know that the staff is (shocker) pretty well read. I too was unsurprised by the wide spectrum of responses I received when I asked everyone for books or authors that either uplifted them or were favorites of theirs in 2020.
Ilona has talked about “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee at length. It’s a book that’s very personal to the author and yet filled with optimism and good ideas despite the tragedy of her father’s death.
Laura recommends “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. It tackles the issue of the caste system that “influences people’s lives and behavior and the nation’s fate” and is “beyond race, class, or other factors.” Her top pick for fiction is “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, a story about a deacon shooting a drug dealer in front of everyone and the impact it has on everyone in the local community. Laura has said she is always uplifted by “All Creatures Great and Small” by James Herriot, a veterinarian who writes about his animal patients. Laura says, “every single book of his brings me joy.”
Deama tells me she “loves books told from an animal’s perspective.” She read a lot of novels by David Rosenfelt, Robyn Carr, Jodi Picolt, and Louise Penny in 2020 and recommends these authors.
Personally, I gained and continue to gain a lot of benefit from the wisdom of the Ancient Greek Stoic Philosopher, Epictetus, through “Discourses and Selected Writings.” From the introduction, “[Epictetus] was among a handful of pagan authors approved for reading in the early Church.” Dr. Albert Ellis, the creator of Rational-Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT), which is “arguably the foremost modality in counseling today” credits Epictetus as one of his chief inspirations, even supplying the founding principle that “our emotional responses to upsetting actions--not the actions themselves--are what create anxiety and depression.”
It is my hope that one or more of these titles or authors inspires you or and that this is another way we can be of service to you. Whether you choose one of these Staff Picks or have your own favorite to share with us, please stop by and let us know your thoughts!