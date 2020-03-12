LAKE PLACID — Jane Wright has taught porcelain or China painting seminars throughout the United States. She has also taught in Portugal, Italy and Germany. Last week she held a three-day seminar in Lake Placid. Seven area talented China painters honed their skills by being immersed in Wright’s style.
According to Wikipedia, China painting or porcelain painting is a decoration of glazed porcelain objects like plates, bowls, vases or statues. The hard-pasted technique was developed in China in the 7th or 8th century. What is referred to as soft-pasted was developed in the 18th century in Europe.
Wright is from Des Moines, Iowa. Since childhood she has been involved with many artistic genres. Her mother-in-law introduced her to China painting in 1997. By 2003 she was traveling the country and world teaching the art. She also serves as a judge in numerous fairs and conventions. “I’ve created over one thousand pieces over the years,” she said.
Local China painter, Dreana Compton, said, “We were so lucky to have Jane here for three days. She is a great teacher. Willie Fox, president of the local China Painters group added, “We are honing our skills so we can pass the art on to the younger generation.” Wright brought a number of paintings from which the seven could choose to replicate and learn from her unique style.
To assure that the art will be alive and well in Highlands Country, China painter teacher Linda Carr will be teaching a course to members of the Lake Placid High School Art Club.
Wright’s art philosophy is to teach her students so they are able to go hone and paint subjects using her techniques with color, composition and design.
The process of porcelain painting starts with an artist layering the first colors onto the plate. The plate is then fired in a kiln. Each time another layer is painted it is fired again. That can be done two to five times before the item becomes a complete work of art.
The local artists will share what they learned from Wright on Sunday March 22 from 12:30-3 p.m. The free admission show will feature beautiful pieces, many for sale. The best part of the afternoon will be “Come Paint With Us.” Guests will get a chance to try China painting. Refreshments and a special drawing will be available. That promises to be a treat in itself as the artists are locally known not only as great painters, but fantastic bakers.
The event will be held at the Caladium Co-op at 132 East Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid.
The afternoon should be a planned Sunday in Lake Placid, as a block away at the Snyder Center for the Arts, 127 Dal. Hall Blvd., the local woodcrafters will also be holding their Woodcrafters Show from 1-3 p.m.
It too is free and you will have the opportunity to meet face to face with local carvers as well as view their masterpieces. You’ll be able to purchase a chance to win a magnificent 19-inch-by 18-inch carving by the late artist woodcarver Normand Pelland. The drawing will take place at 3 p.m.
Park your car downtown Lake Placid. Visit the Porcelain and Woodcrafter Shows. Make a visit to the Depot Museum on Park Avenue which features a dress worn by Jackie Kennedy and view the actual uniform of the most decorated hero of WWII, Audie Murphy. You will also learn the role Melvil Dewey played when he moved here in the early 20’s. He is the man who created the Dewey Decimal System used in libraries worldwide. Then take a brisk walk and enjoy viewing the over 40 murals decking the town’s walls that make Lake Placid such a hidden gem. You’ll be assured a wonderful afternoon.