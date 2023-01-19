SEBRING — J.P. Soars and the Red Hots will heat up the Music in the Park stage with rocking rhythm and blues on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, in their second appearance at Highlands Hammock State Park. Soars, who grew up in Arkansas and later moved to Florida, began playing guitar at the age of 11.
Soars met B.B. King backstage and counts him has as a strong influence. After Soars won the 2009 Blues Challenge and the Albert King Guitarist Award in Memphis, he and his backup band, the Red Hots, began playing across the country and abroad. They have played blues festivals from Belgium to Brazil and have shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa and others.
The band
members have a broad range of influences which include jazz, reggae, heavy metal, Latin, African, Indian and gospel in addition to the blues. Having worked with many musicians, including Tab Benoit and Southern Hospitality, Soars is known for creating “musical chemistry.” Check out www.jpsoars.com
The concert will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult. Children 12 years old and younger accompanied by an adult are free. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs! Food and refreshments will be provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights and enjoy a night of music under the stars.
The Music in the Park concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Proceeds benefit park improvements.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people) are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.