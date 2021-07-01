ORLANDO – Jack the Clown returns as the demented face of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights as the world’s premier Halloween event commemorates its 30th year – and select tickets and vacation packages are now on sale inviting guests to stay, scream and save. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, September 3 and continues on select nights through Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
The most notorious icon in event history, Jack’s return to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting “Jack Attacks” that will send guests running for their lives. His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide.
Select tickets are on sale now for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, featuring a variety of ways for guests to customize their visit to stay, scream and save. Guests can save up to $52 on a single night event ticket when purchasing online, and book various event upgrades like the R.I.P. Tours, a guided tour experience that provides priority V.I.P. access to the haunted houses; Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours, a daytime, lights-on tour of the haunted houses that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life; and more.
Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets to Universal Orlando’s event, visit www.Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.