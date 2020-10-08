Actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie “Spectre” in Berlin, Germany. The release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of COVID-19 on the theatrical business. MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter Friday that the 25th instalment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021.