AVON PARK — Once upon a time there was a little house that dreamed of becoming a fairy tale cottage. The little house was purchased by Bill and Laura Clay a year and a half ago. Today that little house is the cottage it was meant to be.
When the Avon Park Founders Garden Club looks for a yard to present with an award, it is not only the landscape that is looked at, but the whole effect of the house and yard. The yard at 600 S. Lake Blvd., across from Lake Tulane, is enclosed with a white picket fence. Bordering the outside of the fence is blooming blue plumbago. The inside of the fence is ringed with Asiatic Jasmine. Dwarf azaleas run across the patio in front of the house. An old bicycle is painted white and leans against a tree in the front yard.
Other plants in the yard include tibichina, oleander, bird of Paradise, camillia, Royal Poinciana, Christmas palm, hibiscus, viburnum, white Mexican petunia, coleus, milkweed, desert rose and cactus. A variety of fruit trees are also in the yard — pink banana, Indian banana, pear, kumquat, limequat, papaya and lichi nut.
While Robbins Nursery was involved in planning the landscape, Bill and his sons Enrique and Miguel do the maintenance and additional planting. What makes this house a charming fairy tale cottage is the addition of “gingerbread” doors on the front.
The Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented the January Yard of the Month Award to the Clay family. Now the little house will live happily ever after. To nominate a yard for the Yard of the Month Award, phone 863-452-1927.