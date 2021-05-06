The Highlands Art League will hold an artist reception showcasing the works of Jean Cormier in an exhibit titled ‘Random Reality’ on Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. The reception will be held at MoTA (the Museum of the Arts) on Lakeview Drive next to Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring.
I had the opportunity to meet with Cormier and her husband, author George Waddell, in their Sebring home. The walls are filled with the whimsical works by Cormier that are both fun and fascinating.
“This is my first solo show in Highlands County. My simple guiding credo is: I draw and I paint.”
The Polk Museum of Art characterized her works as ‘bold both in their use of color, and value in their honest, thought-provoking and often witty representations of humans and animals.’
“I’ve been exploring the use of oils the last three to four years. I was tired of drawing and acrylic didn’t do what I wanted it to do. Oil is much more flexible as I do everything free hand. The painting is already in my head.”
Her painting titled, “Baa” is very vintage. You can see Felix the Cat, Mickey Mouse, the Monopoly Man, John Lennon (from the Beatles) and other cartoon characters in the work.
“I could see the sheep standing in front of a wall of graffiti. I had to balance out the colors. A reprint of Baa will be in the show.”
Cormier has an impressive collection of tin toys. Some of these toys appear in her paintings. One of her favorite acrylic works is a black and white of her grandmother, Anna.
She has a real artist’s studio in her home. Brushes of every size, paint tubes of every color, canvases in process; it was quite interesting to see what goes on in that creative space.
She pointed out a diptych (a pair of paintings that go together as a set) of an old plane and a dog with his leather helmet. This is called ‘Take off Little Gee Bee.’ It’s oil on cradle birch wood and will be exhibited in an Aviation Show.
“I see what is not there and paint it. Sometimes that involves large bold brush strokes; sometimes a tiny hairline of color. It depends on the effect I’m trying to achieve. Texture may play a major role too.
“The bulk of my work over the past few years has been in oil, both in color and black and white. My underpainting will often show through and I love the freedom of being able to incorporate that into the finished piece.”
Cormier has won a lot of awards including Best of Show (Lakeland Art Guild), second place (Ridge Art Association), Best of Show (Lake Alfred City Hall), Best of Show (Manatee Art League), just to name a few.
She also works with her four grandchildren, ages 10, 7, 6 and 5 who live in Sebring. They love to paint and draw with her.
Be sure to mark your calendar for this event on May 14 from 5-8 p.m. As always, the artist receptions are free and open to the public. You can visit with the artist and enjoy snacks while browsing.
For more information on the Highlands Art League, including Museum hours of operation, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org. This exhibit will be available for viewing until June 25.