If you were there at the beginning, you may recall what a confusing lot the British rock band Jethro Tull were. Early on they were regarded as a heavy rock band. You would often hear their name in the company of Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and the like.
Released March 19, 1971, fourth album “Aqualung,” would finally cement what Tull were all about. Considered by many to be a masterpiece, the 7-million selling record is certainly their biggest and most beloved release.
The case of early confusion began with first album, “This Was,” released in 1968. It was a blues rock record heavily influenced by guitarist Mick Abrahams, a blues purist. Abrahams would leave the band before the second album, “Stand Up” went into production. Musical differences with band leader Ian Anderson who didn’t want to be merely a blues band was the reason given.
From the second record up to “Aqualung,” it became clear that this band was most definitely not just a heavy rock band. They could, and did at times, rock out with the best of them. Longtime guitarist Martin Barre’s solo on the title track ranked No. 20 in Guitarist magazine’s list of “The 20 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.”
The album is full of varying musical styles. Folk, blues, hard rock and prog all are present. Starting with the eternally classic title track, the record is simply loaded with great songs, great riffs and gentle acoustic guitar. Not to mention the blazing, fast and furious/genteel and soothing passages offered up by Anderson’s amazing flute work.
When this record rocks, it does so with magnificent riffs and hooks. “Cross-Eyed Mary” and “Locomotion Breath” are two of Tull’s more popular songs. Both rockers that get stuck in your head, refusing to leave.
Throughout, the dueling exchanges between guitar leads and flute are flawless works of beauty. Barre’s guitar sound and talent are always razor sharp. And not much can be said of Anderson’s flute that hasn’t already been said.
Songs such as “Up To Me,” the prog-rocker “My God,” and the angst-infused “Hymn 43” are all prime cuts of vintage Tull-flavored hard rock.
As heavy as the rockers are, the “ying” to that “yang” would be the gentle meditations of “Cheap Day Return” and “Mother Goose,” where Anderson picks up the acoustic guitar and dials things down momentarily.
In that same acoustic vein are two other lesser known gems in the outstanding “Wond’ring Aloud” and “Slipstream.”
Album closer “Wind Up” seems to have sadly been forgotten or perhaps overshadowed by the heavy hitting, better known songs on the disc. It is a near perfect prog tune. A blender full of moods and tempo changes.
At times sounding like a mellow Supertramp-style piano piece, other times like a dark Roger Waters acoustic guitar soundtrack from “The Wall” or “Final Cut” era Pink Floyd. Then back into the, by now, signature riffing courtesy of Mr. Barre. A tremendously underappreciated song that has everything.
The same can be said for the entire album. Jethro Tull’s “Aqualung” has everything. The band puts it all on the table. To call them merely a hard rock band would be an underestimation and a disservice. They are so much more than just that. “Aqualung” is the glorious proof.
Steve Harris, the bass player for the heavy metal band Iron Maiden, called ‘Aqualung’ “a classic album. Fantastic playing, fantastic songs, attitude and vibe.” Iron Maiden would cover “Cross-Eyed Mary” as the B-side of their 1983 single “The Trooper.”