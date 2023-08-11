With school starting soon and thoughts of fall at hand I begin thinking about the New Year. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year of course. Growing up in my Brooklyn neighborhood it was common to hear people wishing Happy New Year or L’Shana Tova long before Dec. 31. When everyone else was shopping for notebooks and rulers, I was shopping for outfits to wear to synagogue. For my family and most of my neighbors, this was an exciting time of year. A time when we made amends for our mistakes and prepared to do better in the year ahead.
The Jewish New Year is actually the start of a 10-day period known as the “Days of Awe” or the “Ten Days of Repentance” that begins during the Hebrew month of Elul (September or October in our Gregorian calendar). This is the holiest time of year for Jews around the world. Referred to as the High Holidays, this 10-day period begins with Rosh Hashanah, the New Year, and ends with Yom Kippur, the “Day of Atonement”, when Jews, like the angels, don’t eat or drink anything for 25 hours. For those of you who don’t know, there are three mainstream denominations in the Jewish faith: Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox. Regardless of your denomination, however, all spend the 10 days of the High Holidays reflecting on the sins they committed during the year and taking responsibility for their behavior by choosing to make different choices in the year to come.
Rosh Hashanah literally translated means the “head of the year.” It is believed to be the birthday of the universe and the day God created Adam and Eve. For my family, the holiday traditionally began with a visit to a synagogue for prayer and the sounding of the shofar or rams horn. On the first day of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, we performed Tashlikh, a practice during which we threw pieces of bread into a flowing body of water to symbolically cast away our sins of the previous year. For each of the two nights of Rosh Hashanah, we prepared and shared large holiday meals, often with those less fortunate than ourselves. I remember my mother inviting people she barely knew to dine with our family while we waited in line at the Jewish bakery to purchase the special round challah bread. During the meal, we passed a plate around the table with apples and honey so that our new year would be sweet.
Yom Kippur is the culmination of the Ten Days of Repentance. It is spent fasting and abstaining from everyday activities, such as working, driving, watching television, or using any digital devices. This holiest day of the year ends with the sounding of the Shofar and a feast commonly referred to as the “Break Fast” at which we traditionally serve only dairy and fish. At my family table, we had yummy bagels, cream cheese, and lox, my mother’s delicious salmon cakes, and rugelach, of course. It is believed that if we have made the appropriate restitution for our sins by Yom Kippur, then we can ask God to write our names in the Book of Life for another year.
This year Rosh Hashanah will take place from sundown on Sept. 15 to sundown on Sept. 17 and Yom Kippur will begin at sundown on Sept. 24 and end at sundown on Sept. 25. For those of you who do not celebrate the High Holidays, if you see someone performing Tashlikh, wish them a Happy New Year. For those of you who do celebrate, I wish you an early Shana Tovah, and may you have an easy fast.
To keep up to date with library activities, you can view the Heartland Library Cooperative calendar at www.myhlc.org or call your local library. Better yet, sign-up for the Highlands County Library Newsletter and get a calendar of activities in your email inbox monthly. Another option is to follow Highlands County Libraries on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ page.