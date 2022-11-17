Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars to retire from the road. Virtuoso John 5 joins the band.
“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health,” read a statement released by legendary rock band Motley Crue a few weeks back.
Co-founding guitarist Mick Mars has struggled with ankylosing spondylitis, an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease which affects the spine.
After more than 40 years with the band, Mars has decided to say goodbye to the road life.
“To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage,” the statement continued. “Mick’s sound helped define Motley Crue from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together.
“We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. It will take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward.”
John 5 is a highly respected and accomplished guitarist in his own right. Perhaps best known for his work as Rob Zombie’s longtime guitar player, 5 also has a prolific career as a solo artist.
Additionally, John 5 has worked with David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, Lita Ford, k.d. Lang and Rod Stewart, among others.
Adding his own comments to the Crue press release, 5 said, “I’m honored to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs.”
According to blabbermouth.net, the 71-year-old Mars has struggled with ankylosing spondylitis since his late teens.
In the 2001 Motley Crue biography, “The Dirt,” Mars spoke about his struggles with AS.
“My hips started hurting so bad every time I turned my body that it felt like someone was igniting fireworks in my bones,” he said. “I didn’t have enough money to see a doctor, so I just kept hoping that I could do what I usually do: will it away through the power of my mind. But it kept getting worse.
“One afternoon while doing my laundry, I started having trouble breathing. At first, it felt like someone had plunged a knife into my back. But as the weeks passed, the pain kept moving around my back. Next, my stomach started burning, and I worried that my whole body was about to fall apart.”
According to a representative for Mars, the guitarist will continue to be a member of the band but will no longer tour.
The Crue, as they are often referred to, will be going back out on the road next year co-headlining “The World Tour” with Def Leppard.
Motley Crue are a Los Angeles band that formed in 1981. The original line up consisted of Nikki Sixx on bass guitar, Tommy Lee on drums, Vince Neil, vocalist and Mick Mars on guitar. While there have been short-lived personnel changes over the decades, for the most part, the original line up has remained intact.
The Crue have amassed a staggering 100 million in album sales worldwide according to the band’s website, motleycrue.com. They have seven platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three GRAMMY nominations, four New York Times best-sellers and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
John 5, whose real name is John William Lowery, was born July 31, 1970 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He began playing guitar at the age of 7 after watching Buck Owens and Roy Clark on the television show “Hee-Haw.”
He cites early musical influences as being the Monkees, Kiss, guitarists Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhoads, Jimi Hendrix, Yngwie Malmsteen and country music in general.
For more on John 5 visit john-5.com.