SEBRING — Fighting off stifling heat with a big tent, shade trees, gelato and hand-held fans, crowds came out Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth in its first year as a national holiday.
Community festivals and gatherings took place in all three municipal communities — Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid — with live music, food and vendors. Sebring’s event occupied lots that connected Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lemon Avenue and Booker Avenue, giving guests to the event several ways to enter the event and several areas of activities.
The highlight of the day’s event came during the “Spoken Truth” essay and speech contest. Although contestants were few, enthusiasm ran high, especially among the three elementary-school contestants. Ti’keyria Taylor, going into 5th grade and first-place winner for her ago group, proclaimed that it was a day to honor those who endured slavery which finally ended in 1865.
In June 1865, nearly three years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered, Texas slave owners still refused to release their slaves.
According to historians, slave owners viewed Texas at that time as their last redoubt of slavery, pouring into Texas with an estimated 125,000 slaves from other southern states. Jackie Jones, a history professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has described slave-owners’ thinking at that time as believing the federal government would never conquer all of Texas, and that to hold onto their slaves, they needed to go there.
That’s why when Gen. Gordon Granger, the newly appointed military governor of Texas, arrived in Galveston with 2,000 troops and issued General Order No. 3, slavery finally ended for all slaves. As Taylor stated “I am free. I am free. I am free.”
Second-place in the elementary category went to Samiyah Lynch, starting third grade, who said it brings her great pride to be a free African-American in the United States of America, throwing her head back and and her arms up, yelling, “I am free!”
Third place went to Eunigue Leveredge, whose speech was followed by Shatavia Cooper.
“This day is so special because it’s the day our people stopped the suffering, the pain and bloodshed; the day we became free,” Cooper said.
She also quoted the late politician Al Edwards, who said successive generations must be taught and reminded each year that this event triggered a series of events that have defined the challenges and responsibilities of successive generations. She also quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who said, in a 1963 letter from the Birmingham jail, “Abused and scorned though we may be, our destiny is tied up with America’s destiny.”
Ada McGowan, a driving force among the organizers, Highlands County Citizens with Voices, thanked each and every person who had helped, between drawings for door prices, as donations from big groups like the NAACP and from private individuals help support the festival each year.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop praised McGowan for putting on the event each year: “What a wonderful day of unity.”
Billy Shannon of Help Every Living Person (HELP) was also on hand, drumming up support to help people in the community.
Health Heroes had licensed practical nurses and temporary nursing staff providing COVID-19 vaccinations, although they didn’t have many who hadn’t already gotten the vaccine, or had a chance at it. Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg was also on hand to register voters, taking the year after a general election to get ready for midterm elections in 2022.
Amidst the revelries, music played out to the crowd, including new R&B hits and classic funk and disco. Free food was available, while Retro Rush of Avon Park also sold hot pulled pork and beef empanadas and several flavors of cool Italian ice/gelato.
Next door to them, a smoker heated up for barbecue later in the day, while some festival goers enjoyed short horse rides in a lot next to Lemon Avenue.