SEBRING — Three years ago, it was unheard of to have goat owners participate in the Highlands County Fair. But since then the goat judging has become a popular event at the fair. Student goat owners, family, friends, and buyers were out in force at this years Junior Livestock Goat Show. The judging took place at the fairground on Feb. 12.
Over the past year, 4-H and FFA students cared for their goats, kept a record book, and prepared to show them off to the crowd, and especially to Judge Brent Wheeler. From last year’s show, they knew what Wheeler, an experienced livestock judge and Ag teacher at Hardee High School, liked to see in a meat goat.
This year, 30 student goat owners divided into seven classes vied for the coveted ‘Grand Champion’ ribbon. That distinction ultimately went to Alli Cannady, an 11th-grader at Sebring High School. Her goat, Greg, made her proud with her first Grand Champion award. She’s an FFA member and has been showing animals at the fair for seven years.
The ‘Showmanship Grand Champion’ award went to Aubree Marrero, a Sebring Middle School FFA student.
The following are the Blue Ribbon, 1st place winners in the seven classes:
Josephine Dean, Hayli Simmons, Cooper McWaters, Allie Cannady, Jakob Taylor, Reagan Scott, Caleb Harris and Bailee Cruse.
The show ‘Reserve Grand Champion’ award went to Carli McWaters.
Even the newly crowned Junior Miss Highlands County, Maria Swaford, made an appearance at the show to cheer on her friend Shelby Cruse, who won a red second-place ribbon.
After the goat show was said and done, and the ribbons and awards were finished, a hard decision had to be made by each contestant. Since the animals are meat goats, and since the students will raise a new goat for next year’s fair, the fate of the goat was an issue. Most of the students chose to enter them in the buyer’s auction the next day. Some just took them home to keep as pets or put them in their pasture. It was all part of farm life.
Although not everyone could get a blue ribbon, Judge Wheeler took the time to explain to the audience the criteria he uses to judge each animal. In the end, the experience gained through the lengthy process of raising a prize goat is a life-long lesson to the students.