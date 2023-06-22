Britain Royals Trooping The Colour

Britain's King Charles III leaves Buckingham Palace to take part in the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, Saturday, June 17. Trooping the Colour is the King's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family. 

 ALASTAIR GRANT/AP PHOTO

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III rode on horseback Saturday to take part in his first Trooping the Color ceremony as U.K. monarch, inspecting hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London’s Horse Guards Parade.

Charles, 74, the colonel in chief, received the royal salute and watched as the most prestigious regiments in the U.K. army paraded to mark his official birthday.

