After the National Day of Prayer ceremony on the Highlands County Courthouse lawn ended on Thursday morning, May 4, county government and religious leaders headed to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Sebring’s National Day of Prayer Luncheon.
The event at First United Methodist Church of Sebring was prepared and served by Pastor Rich Storts, Gene Bender, and Chris Hendrix and the church’s Women of Faith.
Kiwanis President Jim Polatty welcomed Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, who spoke to the luncheon crowd about faith in his nearly 30-year law enforcement career.
During that time, Blackman told the audience, he’d broken up bar fights and tracked dangerous suspects through the woods with his K-9.
“But I was never more nervous or more scared than when I learned I was going to preach about something that happened in the Bible in front of my pastor,” Blackman said, referring to the Rev. Dustin Wood of Grace Bible Church. Wood, who was nearby, laughed with the crowd.
“So if you see Pastor Wood, tell him Sheriff Blackman did a good job,” the Sheriff said.
Blackman, who recently found out he was going to be a grandfather, told the lunch crowd that Highlands County children need adult guidance in a world where social media, the internet, and even computer games send harmful messages.
“It’s our responsibility to teach the wonders about God’s grace, the importance of prayer,” he said.
“Children are exposed to endless amounts of information, both good and bad on the internet, social media platforms, and children need our help to filter through this overload of ideas and suggestions.”
He urged everyone to volunteer time as a mentor, “whether through Kiwanis Club, Take Stock in Children, Big Brother Big Sisters of America, the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts or mentoring through our local schools, please get involved, it will make a difference in a child’s life.”
The Sebring High School Show Choir, directed by Christi Hagen, sang patriotic and gospel music at the luncheon.
The Rev. David Juliano, of First Church Sebring, gave the invocation. The Rev. Robert Shannon, of Wings of Faith Christna Worship Center, did the prayer. The Rev. Dustin Wood, of Grace Bible Church, led the group in table prayer during the prayer time. The Rev. Ed Sager, of Highlands Grace Reformed Church, gave the benediction.
The luncheon was presented by AdventHealth Sebring. There were various other sponsors for the event. Proceeds raised from the event were given to the Heartland Food Bank in Sebring.
Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall contributed to this story.