You might not be part of the Korean Hallyu or ‘Wave’ of culture and influence sweeping the globe but you have probably heard of things like K-dramas, K-pop and maybe even know a few big names. Remember when PSY’s “Gangnam Style” was popular? You know, it’s that song with the silly and entertaining horse riding dance. How about BTS? They are everywhere these days.
Now, yet another aspect of the Hallyu has hit us at long last. I’m talking about Korean reality television. “Single’s Inferno” is extremely popular right now, having become the first Korean reality series to make Netflix’s top 10 weekly most-watched TV show charts globally.
I’ve watched all of season one and am currently watching season two, which premiered last month on Netflix. I have to say it’s hard to put that remote down. In a highly sexualized western market saturated with reality shows that are also designed to promote discord, strife and gossip, it is indeed nice to experience things from another culture’s perspective.
While many things happen as you would expect in “Single’s Inferno,” there are also definite differences. For instance, while there are rivalries and love triangles, these don’t appear to lead to such obvious feelings of hostility as you might find in a western reality show. In fact, some people express their discomfort in going on dates or even being interested in someone else who another person already liked.
There is also a sense of group cohesion and camaraderie even while performing simple activities like cooking. And finally, people mostly speak positively of one another even in individual interviews as they, no doubt, don’t want to make themselves or each other look bad. These are expected differences between a more collectivist society and a more individualistic one. There are merits to both and many things we can learn from each.
While “Single’s Inferno” isn’t out on DVD yet, you can experience many of the most popular, classic K-dramas for yourself right here at the library. Some notable ones are “Coffee Prince,” “Boys Over Flowers,” and “He’s Beautiful.” These particular titles are focused on romance with a good helping of comedy and, of course, drama, drama, drama.
Just like “Single’s Inferno,” romantic K-dramas like these are more innocent than those made in the west, with the culmination being a hug or kiss some 10 or even 20 episodes in. From personal experience, I guarantee they’ll bring a smile to your face every time you watch.
Along with the good comes the bad though, and K-dramas do feature personal and societal issues like bullying, income inequality, suicide, and a level of concern with personal appearance that is almost unique to South Korea, the “cosmetic surgery capital of the world,” where about a quarter of the world’s cosmetic surgeries are performed, according to Harvard Medical Student Review.
All of this – the romance, comedy, drama, the good and the bad – just make for shows that capture your attention, entertain you, teach you things, and leave you thinking about them for a long time to come.
