LAKE PLACID — Lake Diane is an 8.8-acre lake in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid. It is surrounded by 20 beautiful homes.
From time to time you’ll see an alligator sunning himself on the shoreline. A water moccasin sometimes slithers into the lake. And fishermen often land some huge largemouth bass.
Lake Diane, length wise is about as long as eight football fields. The tiny man-made lake has a slalom water ski course built in 1985 by former ski competitor and year round lake resident Jim Gaudie. Other resident skiers on the lake include Brian and Katie Hart. Pat Hine who lives on Lake August serves as a regular boat driver. And Lake Diane is also the winter home of national competition water skier, judge and ski event coordinator, 73-year-young Don Bucher and his wife Peggy.
Don started his passion for water skiing at age 8. He has won state, regional and national events and still judges national competition. He has hosted, with his wife Peggy, over 110 sanctioned events on Cindonway Shores. He created that lake at his summer home in Indiana.
In the winter months you can see him effortlessly maneuver Lake Diane’s slalom course. Don dips his shoulder almost touching the water and sways from side to side never missing a buoy on the tricky sanctioned slalom course.
It takes Don a few minutes to ski from one end of the small lake to the other. His driver pulls Don up and Don dips and turns managing all the course’s buoys. The Core Craft ski boat then makes a sharp turn, Don is up again as his driver guns the motor for another trip around the buoys. He usually takes three or more runs a day as the boat reaches his perfect 30 mile-per-hour speed on the 860-foot long 37-foot, 8-inch wide course. He skis Lake Diane and Cindonway Shores on his northern lake in Indiana 175-200 days a year.
Don’s life on the water is a passionate lesson about a sport he absolutely loves. He won his first competition at age 10. He has won medals in slalom, trick, and jumping. In 2018 he placed third overall in jump and 5th in slalom at the Nationals in Kansas. The same year he was named to the inaugural class of the Midwest Water Ski Hall of Fame.
All told Don has served the ski industry as a judge, a driver, a scorer, a safety director, announcer and an instructor. He has placed first in his age division in slalom, trick and jump. Don is a “who’s who” in the waterski sport community.
Don was wintering in Fort Myers when he heard that there was a small Lake in Lake Placid that had an authorized slalom course. He had to find it. He travelled to Lake Placid, found it, got so excited that he and Peggy bought a lot on the lake, built their winter home there and the rest is history. Lake Diane has become a winter water ski haven for him, his sons and his grandkids who have become competitive skiers too.
Son Shane (47) an Indiana Chief Deputy police officer runs the Midwest Junior Development Program. He attended Eckerd College in St. Petersburg with a ski scholarship and became a national trick skier.
Forty-four-year-old son Brandon skied on the pro tour. He received a ski scholarship as a Ragin Cajun from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and was team captain on their national championship team. Brandon’s wife Michelle attended Michigan State University with a snow ski scholarship. She has snow skied since she was 6 years old.
Don and Peggy’s daughter Shanda was a member of the water ski team at the University of Central Florida. She too competed nationally.
The Bucher’s are a third generation ski family as Shane’s three boys, Colton (13) Wyatt (12) and Rhett (10) now compete regionally and nationally in their age brackets. The boys were in Lake Placid Christmas week honing their water ski skills behind grandpas boat. Brando’s daughter and son Joy (12) and Jacob (8) were home in snowy Indiana but join their cousins in regional and national competition.
When not skiing Don and Peggy can be found on their Trek bicycles, cruising the Placid Lakes neighborhood, enjoying a set of tennis on the local courts or a round of Pickleball on the court they built on their driveway.
The Bucher’s also own a 2,000-acre farm in Indiana managed by son Brandon. They grow corn and soy beans. They also built Blue Barn Berry Farm & Event Venue in Syracuse, Indiana where newlyweds can host memorable receptions at the lodge overlooking their lake.
Don’s secret to a healthy long life: “Stay active.” His favorite expression as his ski rope tightens on Lake Diane is “HIT IT!”
Life on the water is good for the three generations of Buchers.