LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League was formed in 1987 by a small group of interested artists and art patrons for the purpose of furthering the creation and appreciation of art at all levels by offering various activities such as exhibits and classes open to the general public.
Last Sunday from 1-3 p.m. upcoming artists participating in past classes displayed over 40 pieces of their work at the Snyder Center for the Arts at 127 Dal Hall Blvd. in Lake Placid.
Teachers at the center are Sally Lemke, who teaches a one day acrylic paint class. Randy Hurst helps those wanting to learn the skill of woodcarving. Eileen Tietz, who donates her fees back to the Art League, teaches oil and acrylic painting and Carole Heath shares her talent for watercolor and pencil drawing.
Donnie Harvey displayed her very first and favorite oil painting. It was a colorful bamboo done in oil. She has been learning the art for the past year. Connie Giguere showed off her “Katie Girl” work from a class she attended led by Eileen Tietz. She has been painting for 11 years and said, “This painting of Katie is the latest of my 20 paintings.”
John Nichols from Lake Placid did his first pencil drawing of his grandson during the four classes he took from Carole Heath in February. Heath will again teach another four classes in March.
Raffle tickets for a horse carving created by Normand Pelland, donated in his memory by his wife Diana, were being sold for $5 each and five for $20. The drawing will be held March 22 and tickets can be purchased at the Art League on Tuesday’s from 11-3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9-2:30 p.m.
The League will close their season with a Woodcarving Show March 22 from 1-3 p.m. and a Plein Air show from 1-3 p.m. April 5. A Come and Paint With Us, China Painting Show is also planned for March 22 at the Caladium Co-op on Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid.
For information of how you can learn the art of oil painting, pencil drawing, watercolor or woodcarving call 863-465-0611 for times and days. Classes are reasonably priced. Drop by on Tuesdays or Thursdays to see the painters and carvers at work.
Don’t know if any of the creative pieces will ever be hung at the Louvre in Paris, but no matter, they were displayed in Lake Placid and the art lovers and patrons admired them all while they visited with the artists.